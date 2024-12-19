Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Says Just Hearing Her Father’s Voice “F*cks Her Up”

Dennis Rodman was known as one of the NBA’s most frequent partygoers in the prime of his career, especially while dominating for the Chicago Bulls in the late 1990s. For the Worm, though, it was more than just socializing or going out for a drink. Letting loose was a lifestyle for Rodman, and it led to him being absent when his family needed him the most.

Trinity Rodman, the younger of two children the five-time champion had with Michelle Moyer, recently spoke about her inactive father and how it still affects her to this day. On the set of Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper asked the 22-year-old how it feels when she receives a surprise call or voice message from him.

“I think it f*cks me up every single time [when Rodman calls]. Even I think now hearing [Rodman’s] voice is like, painful. Because I think it’s missing him mixed with ‘he’s an alcoholic,‘” Trinity revealed.

While Trinity was vocal about her father’s lack of a role in her life, she has still found success for herself despite receiving little support from the former Detroit Bad Boy. Born two years after Rodman retired from the NBA, Trinity has been able to hone her athletic genes into becoming a soccer star.

She has been playing professionally for the National Women’s Soccer League since the age of 18, serving as a forward for the Washington Spirit. Trinity was even able to hit the field with the United States Women’s National Team in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she scored three goals.

Trinity was able to beat the odds despite the lack of a father figure for most of her life. But that doesn’t detract from the struggles her, her mother, and her brother, DJ, endured while growing up in southern California.

Dennis Rodman was absent for the majority of Trinity’s childhood

Trinity recently shared her underwhelming opinion of the former forward in one blunt phrase: “He’s not a dad.” While discussing his role in her life, the soccer star referred to him as a father “by blood” and just a person, nothing more. Rodman and Mayer’s marriage was not dissolved until 2012, but by that point, DJ and Trinity were only seeing him a handful of times per year.

The Olympic Gold Medalist’s sour sentiment makes sense when considering her Hall of Fame father, who made millions as a player, was so ‘out of control’ with his finances that his family was forced to live out of an SUV. It’s clear that Trinity has made the best of her life after being dealt a rough hand to start, but the shortage of love from her father still leaves her deeply distressed.