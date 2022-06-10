“Tristan Thompson pays $1.5 million child support to 3 baby mamas”: How 2016 NBA Champ with the Cleveland Cavaliers is paying the debt of his disloyalty

Tristan Thompson has been in a hurry in his love life since becoming an NBA Champion. The man cannot keep himself from paying child support one child after another.

Tristan Thompson is more than just a LeBron James teammate who helped him win his 3rd NBA title and first for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is notoriously famous for having multiple affairs while being in some high-profile relationships over the years.

The off-season of the historic 2016 championship victory proved to be even more significant for the former Cavs big. He ended her two-year relationship with Craig Jordan, who was expecting a child at the child – now a 5-year-old boy, Prince.

He is the first of 3-children that the 31-year-old has. The other two are True (a 3-year-old daughter) with Khloe Kardashian and a 6-month-old with Marlee.

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was filmed getting up close and personal with a mystery girl on a night out in New York last weekend – despite his pregnant girlfriend being just days away from giving birth 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6GjqWchTm2 — The Shade Borough (@TheShadeBorough) April 10, 2018

Reportedly, the Bulls forward was unfaithful in both of his relationships before Marlee, and that’s why he currently sees himself without any of those women. Though he does pay child support to all three of them for taking care of their children.

Tristan Thompson denies cheating on his pregnant girlfriend with Khloé Kardashian https://t.co/p24ZiLCB75 pic.twitter.com/m4pogu0vMZ — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2019

Also read: “I want to thank Kevin Durant for saving me from LeBron James”: Skip Bayless believes the Slim Reaper wrecked King James’ path to dethroning Michael Jordan

Tristan Thompson and his $1.5 million child support

His disloyalty is taking a significant toll on the Texan, who was the 4th overall pick in 2011 and isn’t worth more than $50 million as of 2022. Thompson pays $40,000 to each of his children, making it around $1.5 million a year.

TT’s family lawyer Bryan Konoski told The Sun: “He is paying out the nose for these kids. With his base salary, his take-home is probably about half, so let’s say $5 million. Now reduce that by $1.5 million.”

The attorney continued: “Paying $40,000 per child per month, that is $1.5million annually in child support. If he is paying $40,000 to Marlee and Jordan, he is doing the same for Khloe.”

In the midst of this hefty child support, Tristan was even thinking of calling it a day, as he saw himself changing jerseys four times in two years and thrice just over the last season, after playing 9-seasons for the Cavaliers.

Also read: “I worshipped the ground where Allen Iverson walked on”: Lou Williams tells the story of his first meeting with his childhood hero

Strange decisions bring stranger days.