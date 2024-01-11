‘Trolling’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama Flexes Securing The Game Ball After Dropping A Triple Double On The Pistons

Jan 4, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) loses control of the ball while driving to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama rarely posts Stories on his Instagram account. But when he does, one can expect his social media activity to be hilarious. Tonight, after recording the first triple-double of his career, the San Antonio Spurs rookie shockingly trolled Giannis Antetokounmpo, doing so by sharing a photo of the game ball to his Instagram Story.

Following the game, Victor Wembanyama took a selfie from the team’s locker room. In the photo, Wemby was seen holding on to the game ball and took a hilarious dig at Giannis Antetokounmpo by captioning it, “#secured”.

Back in mid-December, Antetokounmpo got into a major altercation due to the game ball. During the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers fixture, the Greek Freak finished the night with an emphatic 64 points, a career-high for him. However, following the chirpy contest, players of the Pacers took the game ball with them in their locker room.

This infuriated Giannis, which incited him to chase the opponents with hopes of acquiring the ball. The two-time MVP was also seen riled up as he exchanged words with Tyrese Haliburton before he eventually got his hands on a ball.

Going up against the Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons, Wembanyama put up a historic performance in the Spurs blowout win. Becoming the youngest center to ever record a triple-double, the French phenom finished the night with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in merely 21:02 minutes of action. As soon as the contest concluded, unlike Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama did a great job in “securing” the game ball.

In no case does Wembanyama seem to actually be mocking the Bucks superstar. Shedding light on the unfortunate incident that took place a month ago, the youngster is just trying to amuse his fans. That said, he might want to hope that Giannis only takes it as such, and nothing more. After all, given the Bucks star’s deeply competitive mentality, if things go any other way, Wemby could find himself on an unenviable hit list.

Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo shared praises after their first head-to-head matchup

A few days ago, Victor Wembanyama faced up against Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first time in his rookie season. As expected, the two European sensations put up an entertaining duel as the Spurs-Bucks action-packed thriller went down to the wire.

Playing for merely 26 minutes, the 20-year-old had put up 27 points and 9 rebounds. Whereas, Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 44 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists, leading his side to a 125-121 win.

Following the contest, the two stars didn’t acknowledge each other. Hence, social media began creating their own narratives. However, the two only had praise for each other during the postgame conference.

“He’s somebody I grew up watching and one of the greatest players in the world,” Wembanyama said of Giannis. “It’s always extra motivation. I know I’m a competitor. So, I want to go at everyone and be the bad guy on the court. It was a great matchup.” “He (Wemby) plays the right way, plays to win. I’ve never seen anything like him,” Antetokounmpo said. “The sky is the limit as long as you work hard and keep on having a positive attitude towards the game. Everything he dreams of is going to happen for him.”

Unfortunately, the Bucks and the Spurs were only scheduled to face each other on two occasions. Now, it won’t be for a while that we see Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama battle it out against each other.