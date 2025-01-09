“Trying to Get Kawhi to Be Kawhi”: Tyronn Lue Talks About the Clippers Losing 4 of Their Last 5 Games

The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Jokic-less Nuggets in Denver tonight, continuing their recent slump. Tyronn Lue’s side has now lost four of their last five games. The head coach touched on their poor run of form after the 103-126 blowout on Wednesday night.

“With the presence of Kawhi coming back, and knowing he’s coming back, just the dog days of trying to get through it. Trying to get Kawhi to be Kawhi. Guys have put in a lot of work, guys are wearing down, guys are banged up,” the 2016 NBA champion said about the loss.

Lue agreed that his players lacked energy from the jump and weren’t able to match the Nuggets’ physicality throughout the game. According to the coach, his team is simply suffering from sore legs at the moment as they are working tirelessly to incorporate Kawhi Leonard into their system.

“You have to do extra stuff and carry a burden that you’re not used to carrying, and it kind of weighs on you…We still gotta find a way to have that pop of playing hard, having a defensive identity and last couple of games, we just haven’t been doing that,” Lue added.

The Clippers were in a great groove before the Klaw’s return as every player grew accustomed to their role and requirements. However, with the two-time Finals MVP making his long-awaited return after off-season surgery, LA has been forced to re-tool its playbook.

Though Leonard was away from this game due to the ongoing wildfire in Los Angeles, the team was still discombobulated and gassed. Norman Powell scored a game-high 30 points but apart from him, no other Clipper crossed 20. In particular, LAC’s offense lacked playmaking as nobody crossed 5 assists for the team.

Denver were arguably a touch too physical, giving up 40 free throws on the night, but their rebounding and passing edge helped them secure the win regardless. The Nuggets ended the night dishing out more than twice as many assists as their opponents. With the Clippers unable to match their effort and movement on both ends of the court, the outcome was practically decided at the half when Denver went into the break with a 66-50 lead.

It will likely be an ongoing process for LAC as they practice different looks, coverages, and offensive options in practice. Given time though, the Clippers have the potential to boast a league-leading defense with Leonard back in the lineup.

Ty Lue was already running the third-best defense in the league before the return of the two-time DPOY. His system relies on the many tall, athletic wings on the team to maintain a high motor and clog passing lanes every trip up the floor. Now with a former steals leader returning to the lineup, there’s no reason for their identity to weaken. Once the growing pains of incorporating Kawhi cease, the Clippers should be in prime position to make a post-season run.