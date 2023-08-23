“Twenty Car Washes in Houston”: Shrugging Off $286,344,668, Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Listed Business Ventures Outside of NBA in 2011 Book

Shaquille O’Neal’s odyssey through the realm of basketball sparkles with moments of grandeur that have left an indelible mark on the annals of the sport. He orchestrated a triumphant trinity alongside the illustrious Kobe Bryant, capturing a three-peat of championships, and subsequently clinched yet another title riding the meteoric ascent of Dwyane Wade. Through this, he etched his identity as one of the preeminent forces that propelled the game’s narrative to uncharted zeniths. Yet, his influence traversed the confinements of the court, yielding monumental fiscal victories that defy mere conventions. The tapestry of his career earnings swelled to an astronomical $286,344,668, an astounding sum meticulously accumulated through lucrative pacts inked with an array of NBA ensembles. In his 2011 publication, “Shaq Uncut: My Story,” he went beyond basketball achievements, delving into the intricacies of his financial achievements.

O’Neal’s multifaceted persona seamlessly transitioned into high-stake negotiations with industry titans such as Reebok and Pepsi. Beyond his on-court heroics, he charted a foray into the domains of real estate, technology, and media, an eclectic trinity that served to amplify his financial standing. From his ownership of culinary establishments such as “Big Chicken” and “Shaquille’s,” to his strides within the tech landscape, O’Neal unveiled an unparalleled virtuosity, which has led to his massive $400,000,000 net worth.

Shaquille O’Neal Flexes Ventures Outside the NBA

Post his NBA career, he harbored a desire for a distinctive expedition, a yearning to transcend the confines of the court. While his basketball odyssey had been nothing short of extraordinary, his ambitions surpassed the realm of courtly earnings. Instead, he directed his attention towards an array of accomplishments and entrepreneurial forays.

As documented by The Wolf of Franchises, Shaq’s holdings comprise:

He owns and commands 17 establishments of Auntie Anne’s, a venture that demanded an initial investment of $300,000. Additionally, Five Guys marked his maiden serious investment, a venture where he seized ownership and eventually divested from 155 dining establishments. Shaq’s dominion extends to 9 outlets of Papa John’s, a realm where he not only sold his likeness and voice for a substantial $8.5 million but also occupies a coveted position on the Board of Directors, yielding a remuneration of over $8 million in stocks and salary during his 3-year tenure. The empire further encompasses 40 meticulously designed 24 Hour Fitness Centers, embodying Shaq’s keen presence in the fitness sector. Additionally, Shaq’s portfolio boasts over 150 profitable car wash establishments.

Shaq wrote:

“I’ve got plenty of other ventures to keep me busy. I’ve got fitness centers in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Coconut Grove, and Orlando. I have twenty car washes in Houston, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, and Orlando. We also have eighteen self-serve outfits where you put the quarters in and wash the cars yourself. There’s my Dunkman shoe brand, which we created for low-income families who couldn’t spend a hundred dollars on a pair of sneakers for their kids. I’ve got a new watch bearing my name and a line of sunglasses. I’ve also invested in some Five Guys Burgers franchises. I have a wonderful relationship with the Kraft company, which makes those delicious Oreo cookies you see me eating on television.”

However, his investments traverse beyond franchising, encompassing a diverse array of sectors, from beauty and fashion to combat sports. His holdings span Lyft, JC Penny, Gold Bond, Icy Hot, The General Insurance, and Forever 21. Notably, Shaq’s entrepreneurial spirit extends to the realm of franchising, exemplified through the inception of the Big Chicken Restaurant, a venture that has successfully taken root across 10 distinct locales.

Shaq’s Playbook for Financial Wizardry

In a conversation with CNBC’s Bob Pisoni at BITG’s Charity Day, Shaquille O’Neal mentioned that he ‘went through a lot of trials, tribulations and a lot of failures’ before he turned himself into a successful entrepreneur. He gives financial literacy on how billionaires manage their money and how you the younger generation do the same:

“This is $100, What you want to do is, you want to rip the $100 in half. Take one half and save it. Don’t ever touch it. Put it away. Don’t even look at it. Now you’ve got $50 left. Now, the smart people … the billionaires of the world, they’ll take half of that $50 and put all that away,he says, while adding another quarter of the piece of paper to the ‘save pile.’ You want to buy houses, you want to buy cars, you want to buy planes, you want to travel? This right here is what you have fun with.”

A brilliant piece of wisdom by Shaquille O’Neal, where he mentions what piece of advice he gave to his younger self and then gives a clever analogy and his approach to money management for individuals who have new-found wealth. He advises allocating 75% of earnings for savings and installments and utilizing the rest 25% to enjoy. Shaquille O’Neal intends to incorporate this wisdom into the younger generations so that they avoid the initial spending mistakes that Shaq made during his early playing career.