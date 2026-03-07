“Nobody Thought They Would Be This Good This Early”: Kawhi Leonard Talks About Spurs’ Ascension Behind Victor Wembanyama

Up until a few years ago, let’s say pre-COVID as a point of reference, the San Antonio Spurs weren’t really a serious team. Much like their namesakes in soccer, they were considered a decent side with a big fan base that somehow always dropped the ball, be it during big moments on the court or during the offseason when they had to sign players. Thankfully for their fans, that is no longer the case.

San Antonio is currently sitting pretty in second place in the Western Conference with 46 wins and 17 losses. Not only are they all but certain to make the playoffs, but given that they have gotten the better of the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on multiple occasions this season, they are also proper championship contenders.

San Antonio’s front office has been really smart with its drafting over the last 5 years, but it seems securing the big Frenchman Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 has truly changed their fortunes. Mind you, even with Wembanyama, they were not expected to be competing for the title this early.

However, with the addition of great talents like De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper, the light at the end of the tunnel is looking a lot brighter for the Silver and Black. And the tunnel itself looks shorter than anyone could have imagined. This was especially evident during last night’s game when the Spurs erased a 25-point deficit against an inform LA Clippers to secure a 116-112 win.

After the game, former Spurs star and current Clippers mainstay Kawhi Leonard credited his old team for turning things around this quickly. When asked if the Spurs were ahead of schedule, Leonard explained that it was still up in the air since the season is still far from over.

“Probably nobody thought they would be this good this early…Got great individual players, great coaching staff. [This] organization always knows how to win basketball here. So, they are just putting it all together,” he said.

Leonard added that the team is still young, and with the league now focused on pace and running, players like Wembanyama, who can shoot well and protect the rim, will give the Spurs a great chance of winning.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson has been fielding a 3-guard system since the return of Devin Vassell from injury, which has allowed them to, well, run. Over the course of the 2025-26 season, they have ranked 9th in fast-break points per game, while coming in third in scoring points off a live rebound.

Not just that, the team is dominating in possession this season. They are currently sitting in 5th, only behind the Pistons, Rockets, Heat and Knicks in the category. The Spurs also have a really young core, who look like they are only getting better, and that should scare the rest of the league.

Even if they somehow mess up their championship aspirations this year, and they very well might on account of not having any previous playoff experience, they are only going to come back stronger next season.