“Flinging Assets All Over the Place”: Stephen Curry Doesn’t Want Warriors to ‘Mortgage Their Future’ Over Desperate Trade

Stephen Curry echoed this message in the visitors locker room at the Scotiabank Arena after a heartbreaking loss to the Toronto Raptors. The 104-101 loss put the Warriors under .500 for the first time this season. Missing Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski was too much for the Dubs as they went scoreless in the last 2:34 of the contest.

After the game, Curry was asked about the Warriors making moves as the trade deadline approaches.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future — there is a responsibility on keeping the franchise in a good space and a good spot when it comes to where we leave this team when we’re done. Doesn’t mean that you’re not active in any type of sense to (improve).”

Stephen Curry spoke about how if there is an opportunity to get better, the team will pounce on it. “If you have an opportunity where a trade makes sense or in the summer a free agent makes sense, you want to continue to get better. Nobody wants to be stale or be in a situation where you’re passing up opportunities.”

However, he doesn’t want the team to throw away assets just because there are demands to make a change. “But it doesn’t mean that you’re desperate, just flinging around assets all over the place because you want to do something.”

Showing faith in GM Mike Dunleavy Jr., Curry continued, “Mike understands we want to win. We want to be in that position that — we always say — we want to be relevant in a championship-type chase.”

Steph Curry: “There’s a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space (long term).” On the front office activity level: “If there was a situation that made sense for our team, I’m pretty sure we’d know about it. That’s how we’ve always operated.” pic.twitter.com/VuLAjdjIRS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2025

“I know Mike is always on the phone trying to figure it out. That’s what a good GM does,” Curry said, praising his GM. He reiterated his earlier point, “Doesn’t mean there’s a deal on the table, doesn’t mean you’re desperate, doesn’t mean you’re flinging, like I said, assets all around and being reckless with it.”

With the trade deadline just 3 weeks away, there has been a lot of noise from the Warriors fans about how the team needs to make a move. However, this message from Steph might calm some of them down. While the Warriors have been linked to several players, getting them would mean parting ways with several assets. We’ll just have to wait and see what the owners and front office decide on.