Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs the Rockets? Mavericks Release Injury Report for Slovenian MVP Candidate

Following a deep playoffs run, Luka Doncic has had an incredible start to the 2022-23 regular season. Despite the Mavericks’ early struggles, Doncic had a historic run of recording 30-point games for 9 straight clashes.

After securing a win against the Trail Blazers by recording a sensational 42-point triple-double on 12th November, Luka was back at it yesterday night. The Slovenian youngster was on the floor for 39:43 minutes and finished with a stat-sheet stuffing performance.

Shooting the ball on an efficient 50/40/100 split, the league’s leading scorer went on to record a game-high 35 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Mavs to a 103-101 victory against the Clippers.

Have a NIGHT, Luka Doncic. 35 PTS

11 REB

5 AST

3 STL The Mavs win at home. pic.twitter.com/5Mjkm2pmtv — NBA (@NBA) November 16, 2022

Currently placed 5th in the Western Conference, Jason Kidd’s boys have a real chance at rising in the standings after clinching a victory against the Houston Rockets. While the Rockets are the worst-performing team in the league this season, Mavs fans would still want their star guard to take on the floor tonight.

However, will Doncic suit up for Dallas’ clash against the Rockets after having averaged 38 MPG in the past three clashes?

Luka Doncic talks about his availability for the clash against the Rockets

After seeing nearly 40 minutes of action against the Clippers, Luka acknowledged the fatigue he has been experiencing.

As reported by Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the 23-year-old stated that he would talk to Coach Kidd about his decision of suiting up against the Rockets.

Luka Doncic said he would talk to Jason Kidd tomorrow and make a decision about whether he’d sit out vs. Rockets. Seems like a pretty safe bet after he’s acknowledged fatigue with massive early-season workload fresh off of EuroBasket run. https://t.co/PGARwVUrZP — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 16, 2022

Doncic has been playing quite some basketball lately. The point guard played 65 games in the regular season this past campaign, before making a deep postseason run that enabled him to play till late May.

Unlike other players, Luka didn’t receive much rest before representing his nation at the 2022 EuroBasket. Following the quarterfinals loss in mid-September, Doncic flew back to training camp early in October and has not yet missed any Mavs game this season.

To be fair, Doncic, who is playing slightly more than 37 MPG this season, deserves a much-needed break.

Will Luka Doncic play tomorrow vs. Rockets on second night of Mavs’ back to back after Jason Kidd said he wants to get his star some rest? Luka, smiling: “We’ll see about that.” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 16, 2022

It is more than likely that we see the Mavs proceed with the clash without Doncic on the lineup.

