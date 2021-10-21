“Watching Dennis Schroder play, LeBron James would’ve been like ‘I told you so'”: Skip Bayless critiques the Celtics’ guard for his poor showing in Season Opener against the Knicks

Skip Bayless mocks Dennis Schroder for his abysmal performance against the Knicks, claims LeBron James would be snickering about the same

The NBA is back, and it’s back in full swing. After two marquee matchups to start us off yesterday, there were 11 games tonight. 22 teams fought hard, to find out who gets their first win of the season on opening night. The Boston Celtics went to the Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks for their season opener.

The Knicks took down the Celtics 138-134 in a double OT thriller. Julius Randle recorded 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 46 points and 9 rebounds. Dennis Schroder had an abysmal start with the Cs. He went 5/16 from the field, and scored 12 points, and dished 8 rebounds. He blew a few chances for the Celtics to wrap up the games as well.

No wonder Dennis Schroder didn’t get that extension from the Lakers! pic.twitter.com/9pv1vVEGLr — ’ ️ (@_Talkin_NBA) October 21, 2021

Skip Bayless mentions the same in his latest tweet.

“LeBron James must be snickering after watching Dennis Schroder”: Skip Bayless

Dennis Schroder called Los Angeles his home for the one year he played with the Lakers. During that time, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, on 33.5% shooting from the deep. LeBron James and co had gotten Schroder as a hopeful upgrade for Rajon Rondo, but that experiment didn’t end well for them. Their extension offer did not appeal to Schroder enough, who turned down a 4 year, $84 million offer. He signed with the Celtics on a 1 year, $5.9 Million deal. This was the butt of a lot of jokes for quite some time.

Skip Bayless watched tonight’s game and watched Dennis multiple shots that could have secured the game for the Celtics.

New Celtic Dennis Schroder just had a late shot in OT to win it at MSG … and didn’t come close. Somewhere, LeBron was thinking, “Told you so.” — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 21, 2021

As expected, Skip did not miss a chance to name LeBron James. He claimed that LBJ would surely be like ‘Told you so”, after watching Schroder play the way he did tonight.

It is still just the start of the season, and maybe Schroder finds his groove soon. However, if he fails to do so, we know there would be all these people ready to mock and troll him.