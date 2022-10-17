“Draymond Green Has a Player Option, He Controls His Destiny”: Bob Myers Expects 2017 DPOY to Perform His Best With ‘a Lot on the Line’

Draymond Green might not feel he is in a good spot right now, but Bob Myers feels just the opposite.

The Warriors cannot be certain about how Draymond Green is going to respond to their two big contract extensions that were recently handed to Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

The 23-year-old earning a fatter contract than both Wiggins and Green shows the Warriors’ seriousness towards letting Poole know that he’ll be taking over the reins from Stephen Curry when the 2x MVP is all said and done.

Although Wiggins took a pay cut to stay where he is, Green had max extension hopes after settling for the $99 million since the Warriors exercised the Bird rights on him back in 2020.

However, it doesn’t seem likely that he is going to get that extension despite his player option for the 2023-24 season being a season away. And Bob Myers for one is not the one who is letting it go without making a statement.

Bob Myers believes Draymond Green having a player option is a powerful situation to be in

Following the whole Green-Jordan Poole scenario, nobody in the Warriors camp expressed their distaste towards Green for punching a 23-year-old, and neither did the management banned him despite most of the fans and media expecting him to serve the suspension and sit at least a couple of games on the sidelines.

But, GSW’s President of Basketball Operations, Bob Myers, has now come forward and cleared his and the franchise’s feeling towards Green’s contract situation which everyone thinks, had to do something with that practice brawl.

The dynamic 47-year-old said on Sunday that the 2017 DPOY is a perfect and powerful situation wherein he has the option of exercising his player option the next season if that’s what he wants to do.

He also stated that this situation will certainly get the best out of the 4x NBA champ who performs his best when there is a lot on the line.

“Usually when Draymond has a lot on the line he performs.” Bob Myers on Draymond Green’s looming contract situation pic.twitter.com/0SVOGrbwXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2022

Indeed, there are a lot of things on the line. Let’s hope that the Hall of Fame-bound forward doesn’t do something outrageous to tarnish the amazing winning situation of the defending champions like he famously did in the 2016 Finals.

