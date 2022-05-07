“Two days ago, CP3 and Booker laughed at Luka Doncic”: NBA Twitter draws comparisons between Mavs superstar’s playoff run with Dirk Nowitzki’s 2011 Finals run

Luka Doncic is often compared to Dirk Nowitzki. Those comparisons are at an all-time high now, with CP3 and Booker’s actions in Game 2

In 2018, the Dallas Mavericks made the great decision to trade for Luka Doncic. It was probably the best decision in the franchise’s history since drafting Dirk Nowitzki.

Since joining the Mavs, Luka has taken the NBA by storm. Currently, he is averaging close to a triple-double and could be a shoo-in to win multiple MVPs in the future.

As such, it comes as no surprise that every team identifies him as a threat. This is true even for his current playoff opponents, the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are wary of Doncic but still hold the advantage in this series.

With the series currently standing 2-1 to the Suns, Luka will be looking to create some of that “Luka Magic” to get his team through to the next round.

Luka Doncic may be channeling Dirk after seeing CP3 and Booker laugh at him

It looked like a wrap for Doncic and the Mavs after Game2. However, Luka had other ideas and put the Suns to the sword in game three. Scoring 26 points, he led Dallas to a comfortable 94-103.

Clearly, Luka saw the video of Chris Paul and Devin Booker “laughing” at him. Channeling his inner Dirk, he took the fight to the Suns, much like Nowitzki took the fight to LeBron and Wade in the 2011 NBA Finals after they laughed at him for being sick.

One fan pointed out these eerie similarities on Twitter, reminding fans that despite being down, Dirk went on to win that series. Perhaps suggesting that Luka could do the same.

In the 2011 Finals, LeBron and Wade laughed at Dirk for being sick…only to end up losing the series to the Mavs. Two days ago, CP3 and Booker laughed at Luka…just sayin 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ZbC5dOdM1 — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 7, 2022

Hopefully, we will get to see Luka pull off a Dirk and make this series with the Suns that much more interesting.