“Scott Foster as a belated birthday present for Chris Paul in Game 4???”: Nick Wright makes an absurd statement after the Point God gets beaten by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on his birthday

A sad birthday for Chris Paul? Seems so, the Suns lost and Nick Wright is insinuating that Scott Foster could be the next game’s official.

It was a birthday to forget for Chris Paul. The Phoenix Suns were visibly outmatched by the Dallas Mavericks as they took game 3. While they are still leading the series 2-1, giving a superstar like Luka Doncic hope is not good.

CP3 would not be too happy about the loss on his birthday. The Suns could not stop the barrage of offense from the Mavs and their defense could not stifle the playmaking of young Luka magic.

To compound their worries, NBA media analysts are doing their best to run narratives. This time, it’s Nick Wright’s turn.

Also read: “Shannon Sharpe and Charles Barkley are overrating Luka Doncic! He isn’t a superstar!”: Skip Bayless bashes Mavericks star for his shooting and defense, gets called out by NBA Twitter

Scott Foster as a belated birthday present for CP3 in Game 4??? — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 7, 2022

Twitter does not like Nick Wright’s absurd statement on Chris Paul

Nick Wright’s suggestion that Scott Foster could be officiating for game 4 might not be out of the realm of possibility, however, this insinuation is bad.

The fact that an NBA analyst and media personality can make a claim that can possibly change the outcome of a game is simply unfathomable, at least as per fans on Twitter.

We all know that CP is a legendary 0-14 when Scott Foster is the official for the game. Now whether or not Nick Wright’s wishes will come true or not is a question in itself.

But, fans getting angry is justifiable. Media analysts should have no say in how NBA games should be officiated.

Scott Foster hearing CP3 lost on his birthday pic.twitter.com/ivHtXDmrkd — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) May 7, 2022

Also read: “Don’t feel as bad seeing Chris Paul and Suns cook other teams”: CJ McCollum, LeBron James, and NBA community react to Point God’s surgical display in dissecting the Mavericks