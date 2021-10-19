“Tyler Herro is going to elevate to the level of Luka Doncic!”: Why the Heat star could be ready to show off a Herro hop during next season

Tyler Herro could take the jump every Miami Heat fan had been hoping for during his second year in the league

Tyler Herro was one of the best players in the league during this past preseason. And that is saying something.

Jordan Poole and James Bouknight are just two of the countless other stars that have looked impressive. But, perhaps the one thing that the Heat guard has over them is hunger.

Most in the NBA community will probably remember just how badly this man had been hung out to dry by Coach Eric Spoelstra. It even got so bad, that he was only given garbage time during the NBA playoffs.

Naturally, this took his stock down dramatically in the NBA world during all of last season. But now, with his performances in the bubble, could there be a Herro hop incoming?

Can Tyler Herro take the leap we have all been waiting for?

The short answer to that question is absolutely he can.

The thing with Herro is, it was never his game that was the problem. According to reports, there were issues stemming from his star-like lifestyle off the court, which created friction between him and the higher-ups within the Heat. And with good reason.

No matter how good confidence can be for a player when it gets past a certain point, it becomes detrimental. And we saw exactly that with Tyler Herro.

Ahead of his 3rd year in the league though, it seems the man has his eyes squarely on the price.

He has gone on record, saying that he believes he should be in the same conversation as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant. And frankly, we weren’t so convinced at the time.

But after watching him average 22 points, on 51% from the field, and 45% from three, we are starting to believe in the young guard.

Now, it IS still preseason. So, these numbers are likely a bit inflated. However, more than the numbers, it is the player’s hunger to prove everyone wrong that excites us. And frankly, after what we’ve seen, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him as a real contender for Most Improved Player, during next season.

