“3, 2, 1, miss it Kobe Bryant!”: When the Lakers legend had the Bucks announcer publicly praying on his downfall

Kobe Bryant once had the Milwaukee Bucks announcer praying as he launched the game winner,

Kobe Bryant is hailed as one of the most clutch hoopers of all time. And we sure as hell won’t be arguing with that.

Back during the Black Mamba’s hay day, if you needed a bucket, you got the ball to the Black Mamba. And as soon as he did, you let him do whatever he pleased. Because, as a teammate, coach, or even a fan, you knew that someway, somehow, the man was going to get the ball into the basket.

Now, while the countless fans of Kobe Bryant have countless memories of joy because of Kobe’s this habit, it is that much worse on the other side of the table. And it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks’ announcer has first hand experience of this fact.

Let’s take a look back to just that experience, shall we?

Also Read: A look into what the 22-year-old’s potential could hold for Golden State during the 2021-22 NBA season

Kobe Bryant once had the announcers of the Milwaukee Bucks shouting ‘miss’ as he threw up a buzzer-beater

One of the most fun yet underrated part of NBA games is the team-biased announcers.

We know the word ‘biased’ makes it sound bad. However, if we’re being honest, watching matches wouldn’t be half as fun without the way they call games.

Oftentimes, they get to hype up their own team throughout the game. But when you have an NBA legend who is known for his clutch gene, getting ready to shoot a dagger in the dying seconds of a game… well, let’s just say this can happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Of course, this isn’t the protocol for what to say. But can you really blame the guy?

It IS Kobe Bryant after all.

Also Read: Avery Bradley’s shocking fan interaction comes up as he signs back with the Purple and Gold