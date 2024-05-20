Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram Stealing Jalen Brunson’s Wallet to Buy Funyuns Resurfaces

Team USA selected a young roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the rising stars formed a strong bond while preparing for the event in Las Vegas. They pulled pranks on each other but one featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, and Jalen Brunson went viral on social media. The New York Knicks guard made the mistake of leaving his wallet unattended in the locker room. Haliburton sensed an opportunity and treated himself and Ingram to some vending machine food items (paid for of course by Jalen Brunson’s wallet).

A post shared by FanDuel Sportsbook (@fdsportsbook)

After pulling off the heist, the duo proudly showed off their coup. Haliburton treated himself to Funyuns, while Ingram got a pack of Ruffles and a cinnamon roll. Brunson did not mind his teammates’ larceny and even played along, jokingly calling them bad criminals.

Can’t even be good criminals smh https://t.co/bQLCZbyeRj — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) August 8, 2023

It was endearing to see the young stars enjoying each other’s company and the chemistry they built undoubtedly played a massive role in their deep in the tournament. Eventual champions Germany beat them in the semifinal and North American rivals Canada denied them the bronze medal.

While the team came home empty-handed, they had a tremendous learning experience in the Philippines. Anthony Edwards even credited the tournament for preparing him for the exceptional season he’s enjoying.

Jalen Brunson’s loving life with the Vilanova Knicks

The New York Knicks hiring Jalen Brunson’s father, Rick Brunson, as an assistant coach played a massive role in his decision to leave the Dallas Mavericks in 2022 and move to the Big Apple. However, he’d soon be reunited with his college buddies Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, making the move even sweeter for the guard.

The former Vilanova trio has been critical in the Knicks’ resurgence as a franchise, but their hilarious chemistry has made them endearing to the fans. They don’t hold back when roasting each other, evidenced by Hart calling Brunson ‘a flopper’ and ‘fat-headed’.

Should have been 20 but a fat headed point guard was flopping https://t.co/aPxBlpGLri — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 28, 2023

Brunson and Hart were jokingly having a go at each other even before they joined forces. After Jamal Crawford praised the guard’s footwork, the forward joked that his head was ‘too fat’ and it helped him maintain balance. Hart’s jibe prompted Brunson to threaten to expose his former college teammate which led to him immediately backtracking.

Bro it was a typo. I ain’t mean to tweet that 😂 you know you my guy! https://t.co/UQJWFbSL9b — Josh Hart (@joshhart) May 14, 2022

Since reuniting, the duo (later joined by Donte DiVincenczo) formed the “Villanova Knicks” a nickname given by the fans to celebrate the trio’s togetherness. Hart and Brunson also started a podcast together, where they’ve had numerous guests from teammates to celebrities like Ben Stiller.

Boasting some of the closest bonds in the entire League, the “Villanova Knicks” are one of the most entertaining teams both on and off the court.