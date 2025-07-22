Tyrese Haliburton Claims No One Knows Why Achilles Injury Happens, Brings Up Data

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) warms up prior to game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton appeared in his first public interview since rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he became the third superstar behind Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum to suffer the injury this past postseason. People have been trying to understand why this injury occurs so often. Haliburton contends that nobody knows the answer.

Before this injury, Haliburton had enjoyed a great track record when it came to health. He would miss a few games here and there but never from anything serious. This Achilles tear, however, will force him to miss the entirety of the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The rise of Achilles injuries has brought about much speculation as to why this is happening. Some people have blamed low-top shoes. Others believe it’s due to the high number of games in an NBA season.

Haliburton has spoken with plenty of medical professionals since he suffered the injury. The one thing he has taken from those conversations is that the popular narratives hold no validity.

“Last season, I don’t think there was a single Achilles tear,” Haliburton said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It was the same amount of minutes, the same amount of games. Guys didn’t suddenly get larger in the course of the year.”

Haliburton makes a compelling point. There wasn’t a single Achilles tear in the 2023-24 NBA season. The script completely flipped just a year later with a total of eight players suffering the injury.

It’s basic human nature to seek answers, but in Haliburton’s opinion, the there may not be one. “I don’t think anyone necessarily has the answer. I think injuries are bad luck sometimes,” Haliburton proclaimed.

Throughout the 2025 playoffs, many considered the Pacers the luckiest team in the league. They performed miraculous comebacks on multiple occasions. It’s unfortunate that their good luck seemingly ran out on basketball’s biggest stage.

Of course, not all hope is lost. Haliburton’s focus is on returning to the court better than before. He has sought the guidance of Kevin Durant, an NBA legend who has been through the experience himself. “Not many guys have been able to come back and play at that high level, and [Kevin Durant] has been the poster child,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton’s athleticism will certainly help return to his All-NBA form. The road won’t be easy, but he is ready for the challenge ahead.