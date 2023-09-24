‘Knee Deep’ In Damian Lillard Trade Rumors, Tyler Herro’s Reluctance On Joining The Celtics 4 Years Ago Gets Criticized On Reddit

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Just weeks after demanding for a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard revealed that the Miami Heat was his preferred destination. Ever since Lillard has been linked to join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the South Florida side, Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic are expected to be placed on the trading block. Now that Herro’s future with the franchise becomes uncertain, the Boston Celtics fans are trolling him by resurfacing a comment that he made four years ago, in 2020.

For the longest time, fans were confident that the Blazers would part ways with Damian Lillard soon after the free agency commenced. We are almost reaching the commencement of training camp, and the star guard is yet to be dealt with. Ever since reports suggested that the Oregon side was not satisfied with the offer made by the Heat, several teams have joined the race to acquire the sharpshooter. From what it seems like, the Blazers would more than likely be inclined towards agreeing to a multi-team trade.

Tyler Herro was “blessed” that the Heat drafted him instead of the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat used their 13th pick in the 2019 draft and added Tyler Herro to the roster. Merely a year later, the former Kentucky Wildcat lodged 16 points and 5.1 rebounds in the postseason while helping the team make a run to the 2020 Finals. That very off-season, during an Instagram Live session, the 6ft 5” guard expressed satisfaction that he was drafted by the Heat instead of the Celtics (who had the next pick).

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DBWilson2/status/1328838566089199618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans of the Boston Celtics seemed to have taken offense to what Herro had to claim. Now that Herro is a crucial piece on Miami’s trade block, fans have decided to resurface his comments to troll him.

The Utah Jazz is one such franchise that has been in talks to make a push for Tyler Herro. The Jazz have a solid young core that is led by Lauri Markkanen with other star players on the squad such as John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Talen Horton-Tucker. The Utah side could massively benefit from the addition of Herro – a young scoring guard.

Herro expresses frustration amid Damian Lillard trade conversations

With the uncertainty regarding his future in Miami, Tyler Herro recently posted a cryptic Instagram Story. The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year added the song “Nostalgia” along with a photo of himself in a plane. The lyrics at a point in the Story read “Ain’t no friends in this business”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HeatNationCom/status/1705014998333092155?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Given that the Miami Heat have not communicated with him properly, it is understandable as to why Tyler Herro is frustrated.