Is Dillon Brooks playing tonight vs New Orleans Pelicans? Memphis Grizzlies release ankle injury report ahead of matchup against CJ McCollum and co

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks is close to a return but will not play against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

The Memphis Grizzlies have come a long from being a play-in tournament team. They surprised the NBA community by defeating Stephen Curry and co for the 8th seed in the Western Conference. This season they’ve been unreal and a strong playoff threat for contenders.

While Ja Morant gets most of the credit for their performance this season, the rest of the Grizzlies roster deserves the same amount of respect. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. kept them alive when Ja was injured.

Fans are desperately waiting for Dillon Brooks to return especially after the embarrassing loss to Houston Rockets Monday night. In fact, after the all-star break, the Grizzlies shave been 3-3. With the Warriors struggling they have a very real chance of taking the second spot and widening the gap.

Dillon Brooks will not play against New Orleans Pelicans

It has been an injury-ridden season for Dillon Brooks. He has only played 21 games so far. The Grizzlies forward missed the first 10 games to fully recover from the left-hand fracture he suffered in summer.

In January against Los Angeles Clippers, he rolled his ankle in an attempt to drive in for a layup. He left the game in the first quarter never to return. He played six minutes in that game and had 2 points. The Grizzlies went on to win that game.

He has missed 25 games so far due to the ankle injury. But according to the coaching staff, he is making significant progress in the rehab process. However, he will not play against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

.@memgrizz status report, March 8 vs @PelicansNBA: OUT

Dillon Brooks – LT Ankle Sprain — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 7, 2022

They are tied 1-1 against the Pelicans this season and their only win came when Dillon didn’t play. After the loss to Houston Rockets Ja Morant and co are going to be hungry for a win tonight.

