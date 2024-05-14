Tyrese Haliburton Continues To Deal With Back And Ankle Issues As He Prepares For Pacers-Knicks Game 5

When all hopes seemed lost, the Indian Pacers displayed their competitive spirit to ensure a remarkable comeback in the playoffs. After trailing by 0-2 against the New York Knicks, they have leveled the semi-final series with two consecutive home victories. However, to maintain this run of form at Madison Square Garden in Game 5, the franchise remains in dire need of its talisman, Tyrese Haliburton.

Even since the start of the series, Haliburton has been dealing with lower back spasms. This condition significantly limited his on-court mobility while weakening his lower back. Due to the hectic schedule, the 24-year-old never received adequate time to recover, prolonging the duration of this injury.

During the second-round series, his condition worsened further in Game 3. In the fourth quarter of the clash, the 2x All-Star landed awkwardly on his tailbone while attempting a floater. This resulted in a sacral contusion, causing trauma toward the bottom of his spine.

Soon after this, Haliburton incurred yet another injury. His desire to escape running into Josh Hart following a layup attempt turned his right ankle, resulting in a sprain. This injury could lead to swelling of his ankle, further decreasing his mobility.

Consequently, in the latest injury report from the NBA, he has been as ‘Questionable’ for Game 5. However, the Pacers fans refuse to give up on the possibility of his inclusion in the upcoming clash. Playing through these conditions in Game 4, the 6ft 5″ youngster led his side to a victory, scoring 20 points while shooting 8-15 from the field [as per StatMuse].

On top of this, the Pacers organization is bound to attempt everything in their capacity to have their talisman present on the court. After all, they recorded an unconvincing 7-6 run in the regular season without the services of Haliburton. In his absence, the roster has collectively struggled to make up for his double-double stat line of 20.1 points, and 10.9 assists per game [as per StatMuse].

This paves the way for an exciting next few hours as the pressure shifts on the Pacers’ shoulders to manage its star through his injury. Even if they decide to start Haliburton, the management will certainly aim to reduce his workload on the floor. So, the time has come for the rest of the roster to step up, as the fans pray for an Eastern Conference Finals appearance after a decade.