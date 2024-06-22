Danny Green Gets Severely Trolled for Recreating Mike Breen’s ‘Iconic Bang’

There aren’t many things in the NBA world as popular and recognizable as Mike Breen’s iconic “BANG” exclamation during games. Often used by the veteran broadcaster to describe an important buzzer-beater or a playoff game-winner, the term has become a core memory for many basketball fans. Recently, NBA on ESPN posted a clip where a group of ESPN analysts could be seen attempting Breen’s ‘Bang’ exclamation. While everyone did the best impersonation they could of the 63-year-old, Danny Green‘s attempt stood out for some fans.

Apart from the 37-year-old, Chiney Ogwumike, Andraya Carter, Malika Andrews, Chris Matthews, and Kendrick Perkins also participated in the trend. Everyone else went by the script, just uttering the word in the manner the media veteran does. Andrews recalled one of the many ‘Bang’ moments that Stephen Curry has produced over the years, whereas Carter went with the one involving Luka Doncic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

However, Green chose himself as the reference to pull off his ‘Bang’ expression. He said, “And Danny Green from three, BANG! There it is.”

The former NBA star didn’t realize at the time how people would see this attempt. Subsequently, fans decided to troll him over it. One fan said, “Danny Green knows he didn’t get any BANGs.” As he brought up a three pointer, a fan recalled, “Danny Green lost us Game 5 cause he missed a 3.”

Danny Green gets brutally trolled by fans on ESPN's IG comments for his Mike Breen expression 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Iez5bRLxu7 — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 22, 2024

Green himself commented on the clip saying, “I was so bad at this.” But that wasn’t going to let him off the hook as fans felt that it was cringeworthy coming from him.

One fan wrote, “Cringe from 3!!! Bang!!!!!!”

While it’s obvious that fans went out of their way to troll Green, hopefully he’ll take it in the right spirit if he reads the comments. He has a good reason too to boast about his three-point shooting.

Danny Green’s career three-point shooting percentage

Green was drafted as the second round 46th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He went on to play in the league until last year. So, his career unfolded in the era when the three-point shot became the most important aspect of scoring in games.

According to StatMuse, Green attempted 3,946 threes in his career while making 1,577 of them. This brings his career three-point shooting percentage to 40.

A 40% success rate while shooting from behind the arc is impressive for any player from a career perspective. Apart from his three-point shooting, Green also managed a 42.1% from the field in his career.

But that being said, Green is not known for big-time clutch buzzer beaters that usually warrant a ‘Bang’ from Breen. So it’s understandable why fans trolled him.