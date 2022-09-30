340 lbs Shaquille O’Neal finished a 60m sprint before an Olympic track and field sensation

Shaquille O’Neal was pretty fast for someone who weighed north of 340 pounds for the majority of his career.

Shaquille O’Neal is the one name that is brought alongside the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, and Bill Russell when the “most dominant big man” topic is being discussed.

Standing at 7-foot-1, the enormous Shaq used his massive stature to an unfair advantage, bullying grown men in the paint for nearly two whole decades.

Commanding over both sides of the court, the “Big Aristotle” managed to rack up one of the most impressive resumes we’ve ever seen. One of the most accomplished players in the modern NBA, the former Lakers legend’s overly-stacked trophy cabinet includes 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 1 MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of other accolades.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal Never Dared Disobey His Stepfather Growing Up

Weighing almost 340 pounds for the majority of his career, one would naturally assume that the former LSU Tiger’s skillset was very limited. In fact, The Big Diesel had a deep arsenal down in the post and was way faster than you can imagine.

Shaquille O’Neal ran a 30m sprint faster than Tyson Gay ran 60m

Back in 2010, during an episode of “Shaq vs Shaq”, the then-37-year-old decided to challenge Tyson Gay to a head-to-head battle.

According to the rules of the event, both the athletes would take part in a 60-meter sprint. However, the twist – O’Neal had a 30-meter head start.

Surprisingly, the Hall-Of-Famer, who was in the dying years of his NBA career, managed to run pretty well. Winning the race comfortably, O’Neal finished his 30m in 4.86 seconds, whereas, the sprinter got done with his 60m in 6.08 seconds.

Here, have a look at the interesting race.



Despite the fair head start, it was pretty impressive work from the NBA megastar.

Also Read: 7’0″ Tall Shaquille O’Neal Revealed he Used to get Bullied by a GIRL!