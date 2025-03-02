Tyrese Haliburton Left Shocked After John Cena Turned Heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The sports world was in a frenzy following John Cena’s shocking decision to turn heel at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Fans across the world have waited many years for the wrestling icon to take on the mantle of a villain. Among those fans is Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton, who couldn’t believe the turn of events.

Cena is currently on his farewell tour after announcing his retirement from the WWE in July 2024. The fan favorite has been with WWE since 2001 and has always been a hero. He already beat the odds to win the Elimination Chamber, defeating CM Punk to book his spot in Wrestlemania 41 against Cody Rhodes, but nobody could expect what was going to happen next.

For the people unaware, a heel in wrestling is a synonym for a villain. A wrestler who willingly embodies the role of a bad guy incites negative reactions from the fans. Fans have beloved heels, and many longed for the day Cena would accept that character but never thought it could happen.

Fans from all across the world took to social media to share their immediate reaction to the event. Haliburton, who is a long-time John Cena fan, joined the party late, but he had a fresh reaction. He posted his thoughts on Cena on X.

“I know I’m late so excuse me, Heel Cena!?” Haliburton said in disbelief.

I know I’m late so excuse me… HEEL CENA!?!?!?!??????? — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) March 2, 2025

The two-time All-Star is a huge Cena fan, even stating that the 16-time World Champion is his favorite wrestler. As a result, his emotions heightened since he didn’t have an inkling in his being that thought Cena could ever become a villain.

Despite the feelings of shock, fans are extremely excited for what’s to come, including Haliburton.

Tyrese Haliburton’s John Cena fandom is no secret

Haliburton is well-documented as a huge fan of Cena. The 6-foot-5 guard adored the WWE while growing up and never relinquished that admiration. He experienced a memory he will cherish forever when he met his childhood hero in 2023.

On October 7, 2023, the WWE held a Fastlane event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Haliburton ensured he didn’t miss the opportunity to represent the Pacers at the WWE event. His actions were rewarded, as he met Cena before the start of the event.

Tyrese Haliburton has remained present in the WWE since the memorable encounter. In 2024, Jalen Brunson and the Pacers star went head-to-head at Smackdown at Madison Square Garden.

Just like the rest of the sports world, he will be on the edge of his seat to see if Cena can capture one last championship before his retirement.