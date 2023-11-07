“Ja Morant Should Be Ashamed!”: 1-6 Grizzlies Start Has Stephen A. Smith Fuming Over Nike Athlete’s Poor Decisions

Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the most exciting rosters in the NBA. With the All-Star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the squad, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, and Steven Adams are also more than capable role players. Every analyst and enthusiast backed this star-studded squad to make a huge impact during the 2023-2024 season.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Memphis Grizzlies have had an awful start. In fact, the Grizzlies lost their first six games in a row before clinching a 12-point win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Of course, Taylor Jenkins’ boys haven’t performed as well because they are missing some key pieces. While Adams and Clarke have sustained some horrific injuries, Morant is in the midst of the 25-game suspension that the league slapped him with.

Stephen A. Smith is just one of many who is of the opinion that Ja Morant is to be blamed for the Tennessee side’s horrendous display. The ESPN analyst called out the 2020 Rookie of the Year for his irresponsible activities that provoked Adam Silver to slap him with a suspension.

“The Memphis Grizzlies walked into Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers 0-6. This is a team that is considered a title contender when Ja Morant is on the court. With him off the court, these dudes winless. If Ja Morant was on the floor we wouldn’t be thinking about them like this. We wouldn’t be looking at an 0-6 Memphis Grizzlies team.

Is he off the court because he’s injured? No. Is he off the court because some kind of family emergency or some kind of tragedy that took place? No. He’s off the court because he wasn’t thinking about his teammates when he was on the court… They have the worst record in basketball. There are 30 teams in the NBA and the winless one is the one that has Ja Morant on its roster,” Stephen A. Smith claimed.

Ja Morant will be out for another 18 games

Ja Morant was under a lot of scrutiny after he was brandishing a firearm in a nightclub in Denver. This incident occurred towards the end of the 2022-2023 regular season, and the NBA then decided to reprimand the athletic guard by suspending him for the final eight games.

Merely a few weeks later, the Grizzlies All-Star was seen waving around a gun while making an appearance on an Instagram Live Video. This time, the NBA’s commissioner slapped him with a much more severe penalty – a 25-game suspension to begin the 2023-2024 season without pay.

There is a huge group that believes that Ja Morant’s father – Tee Morant – is to be blamed for his son’s irresponsible behaviors. According to such analysts, Tee needs to step up and be more responsible as a father.

Ja Morant has now been out for seven games. With 18 more games remaining as a part of his suspension, the 6ft 3” guard will be making his return on the court on 19th December during the Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans clash.