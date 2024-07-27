Tyrese Maxey Hilariously Blames Fans For Getting Him Drug Tested By The NBA

Tyrese Maxey just got drug-tested by the NBA. After a video of him working out on his dribbling skills with Chris Johnson went viral on social media, fans noticed the size difference Maxey went from in just a couple of months. And now, the Philadelphia 76ers star hilariously blames his fans for the league checking up on him.

“I really got drug tested because of y’all “

I really got drug tested because of y’all 😂😂 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) July 27, 2024

This was the first video that caught the fans’ attention on social media. Noticing how he gained quite a lot of weight and muscle, some of the viewers even went so far as to suspect Maxey of being on supplements.

Tyrese Maxey putting in work in the gym all summer! (IG:chrisjohnsonhoops) pic.twitter.com/8WBPJl2u4V — J🐐 (@SixersJustin) July 22, 2024

Here is another recent video of Maxey during a press conference with Daryl Morey. Fans immediately noticed the size of his shoulders as they appeared to be quite massive than before. And that may have also played a role in the NBA drug-testing him.

Tyrese Maxey has put on an insane amount of muscle 😳 pic.twitter.com/SGfYZlstCl — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) July 24, 2024

Much like other leagues, the NBA is no stranger to putting their players through random drug tests. It tends to happen more when a player ends up performing exceptionally well, which raises suspicions within the league.

The most recent victim of being randomly drug-tested was Damian Lillard. Dame dropped an insane 71-point game a few seasons ago. And while that was a feat impressive in itself, the league decided to check to make sure he wasn’t on any performance-enhancing steroids.

As per CBS Sports, when Lillard was asked to give his two cents on being drug-tested by the league, this is what the Philadelphia 76ers’ guard had to say.

“I was like, ‘Are y’all serious? I did the urine test yesterday, and then they backed it up with the blood-drawn tonight after the game — that’s actually my first time in my career being tested after a game.”

Unfortunately, Maxey didn’t even have an outing for the league to intervene and perform a random drug test. However, the 76ers star took it amusingly, and hilariously pinning it on his fans for being tested by the league.