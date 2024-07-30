Tyrese Maxey Recalls His Awkward Ice-Breaking Moment With Jalen Brunson in the All-Star Locker Room

Tyrese Maxey enjoyed a breakout year during the 2023-24 season and was rewarded with his first All-Star nod. However, the 76ers guard wasn’t the only player to make their All-Star debut in Indianapolis earlier this year. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was also bestowed with the honor for the first time in his career, which made things awkward in the Eastern Conference’s locker room.

On Paul George’s Podcast P, Maxey revealed that he wasn’t too comfortable around his fellow All-Star debutant. He attributed it to New York and Philadelphia’s longstanding rivalry, which transcends sports. Fans and athletes from both cities harbor disdain for each other and the 76ers guard saw the Knicks star as a rival rather than his teammate on the Eastern Conference’s All-Star roster.

However, things changed when the guards finally spoke. Revealing what transpired, Maxey said,

“My locker was right next to Brunson’s and for the first 20 minutes, I ain’t say one word to bro. I’m like it’s a competitor, I ain’t talking to him. Then he kind of broke the ice, you know he chopped up a bit. Now I feel like that would be a lifelong friendship… We still as the ball gets thrown, it’s all-out war, but off the court, I respect them.”

Maxey realized that he and Brunson had similar paths and could relate to each other. His newly formed friendship wasn’t the only highlight of his maiden All-Star appearance. He also enjoyed the company of superstars who went from being his idols to teammates.

Maxey’s memorable All-Star Weekend

The 23-year-old guard revealed that he got his shoes autographed by his Eastern Conference teammates whom he looked up to. He was particularly thrilled about sharing the locker room with Bucks superstar Damian Lillard. Maxey told George,

“It was surreal, bro, Dame was in there. I watched Dame so much growing up, a smaller guard, I’m competing against these guys in the league but now I am on the same team, like this is unreal.”

For the 76ers guard, his maiden All-Star nod was the validation he needed to feel he belonged among the stars he idolized growing up. He’s now touted as one of the best young players in the NBA. However, that tag also comes with lofty expectations.

Maxey is now tasked with helping the 76ers end their over four-decade-long wait for an NBA title. While he can cherish his friendship with Brunson and his experience sharing the locker room with Lillard, he’ll likely have to take them down in the playoffs to bring a championship to Philadelphia.