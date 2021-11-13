“Udonis Haslem has spent time in County, Montrezl Harrell is a goon, while P.J. Tucker played without shoes”: Kendrick Perkins shares his First Team All Back Alley

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shares his First Team All Back Alley. Big Perk’s list comprises some of the toughest players in the league that even superstars wouldn’t want to face.

The NBA comprises several types of players, some that are great at offense. While some that are elite defenders. However, some players are known for their hustle on the court. These pro athletes might not have the talent of a Michael Jordan or LeBron James but are equally if not more important in a team.

Such players can also indulge in some dirty plays, but that’s what makes them unique. These players tread on that thin line of what is an ethical or non-ethical play. Even the greats like Michael Jordan needed a Dennis Rodman, and LeBron James needed a Udonis Haslem.

Some of these players may average single digits in their careers but are fan favorites. It’s their attitude and ability to hold the roster together that sets them apart from others. The best player on the roster doesn’t need to be the leader of the team.

During a recent episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins paid tribute to these back alley players by picking his current top 5 players.

Kendrick Perkins names his First Team All Back Alley.

The former Celtics player combined a list of the top 5 toughest players right now in the NBA. Big Perk introduced the segment saying guys he wouldn’t want to see if he was walking down a dark alley.

Perkin’s list comprised the following players.

Udonis Haslem James Johnson Patrick Beverly Montrezl Harrell P.J. Tucker

This who made First Team All Back Alley. The 5 toughest guys that I wouldn’t want to see walking through a Dark Alley! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/k8ELsoyd9E — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 12, 2021

While addressing P.J. Tucker, Perkins said the reigning NBA champion grew up in an area with only two stoplights and played without shoes. Tucker’s defense played a significant part in the Bucks’ quest for an NBA championship.

The ESPN analyst addressed Montrezl Harrell as a goon. The former sixth player of the year had a disappointing stint with the LA Lakers. However, he is proving his mettle with the Washington Wizards. Harrell was at the sixth spot in the recently updated MVP list.

Though Patrick Beverly doesn’t enjoy a great camaraderie among his peers, he can be a defensive pest for the opposition. A case in point is his Christmas day performance against LeBron James and the Lakers.

A former MMA athlete, James Johnson’s other skills include kickboxing and Karate. The veteran is an enforcer on the court and is not afraid of taking one for the team.

According to Perkins, Udonis Haslem tops the list of the toughest players in the league. The Miami Heat veteran is a locker room leader, despite playing on rare occasions. However, the three-time champion is a hothead. A case in point is his altercation with Dwight Howard last season. Haslem was ejected from the game, after barely playing any minutes.

Though Perkins’ list is hard to argue, some other honorable mentions could include Steven Adams and Draymond Green.