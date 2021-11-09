“I didn’t want my sons to pick up bad habits, so I made them go to bed early”: Kendrick Perkins blasts the LA Lakers for being annihilated by the Trail Blazers 

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins slammed the LA Lakers for their dismal performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. Big Perk felt that the Lakers had no excuses for their dismal performance even without LeBron James.

The LA Lakers have found themselves in deep waters in light of their recent performances. The purple and gold team that recently blew a 19-points lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder had yet another humiliating loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers defeated the Lakers 105-90. The Lakers’ struggles continue amid the absence of LeBron James. However, the team has enough talent backed up by veteran experience. The match against the Blazers gave Russell Westbrook the perfect opportunity to take the reigns of the Lakers.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis had a rough night. The eight-time All-Star was questionable for the game due to a thumb sprain. However, he would suit up for the game but leave after playing a mere seven minutes with a stomach illness.

Recently, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins slammed the Lakers for their dismal performance against the Blazers. The former NBA champion stated that the team had no excuses.

Kendrick Perkins was livid with the Lakers’ performance against the Blazers.

Big Perk didn’t hold his horses while discussing the purple and gold team’s recent defeat against the Trail Blazers. The Lakers were dominated by Damian Lillard and co.

The highest points scored by a Laker during the match was 13-points. Surprisingly, this came off the bench from Malik Monk. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook had a disappointing night. The former MVP was an appalling 1-for-13 from the field, ending the game with 8-points.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins slammed the Lakers. Big Perk was livid with the team and stated they had no excuses.

“When I look at the Los Angeles Lakers, even without LeBron James, they have zero excuse to come out and play the way that they did against Portland,” Perkins said. “Portland had been struggling. You still have guys like Carmelo Anthony. You still have Dwight Howard. You still have Avery Bradley. You still have Rajon Rondo. You still have Malik Monk.

“You still have enough to at least go out there and compete. It was just so bad. I mean, it was so bad that I was watching the game with my two oldest sons, and I made them go to bed early because I didn’t want them picking up on bad habits.”

