Unimpressed by JJ Redick, 1x NBA Champ Reveals That He Loved Duke When Zion Williamson Played

Duke University has been the pathway to the NBA for 110 players. The Blue Devils are one of only four programs in the country, alongside Kentucky, UCLA, and UNC, that have helped over 100 players fulfill their dream of playing in the league. Of all the NBA stars that the University has produced since the turn of the century, JJ Redick was arguably the most impactful in college. However, 2021 NBA Champion Jeff Teague isn’t a fan of the guard’s stint with Duke.

On his Club 520 Podcast, the former Bucks guard and his crew were recently discussing former Duke star Luol Deng’s stellar work in helping the South Sudan Men’s Basketball Team become medal contenders at the Paris Olympics. The conversation soon pivoted to the trio naming their favorite Blue Devils.

All three concurred that Redick ranks among the best players they’ve seen suit up for the Blue Devils. However, Teague revealed that he did not like watching him play in college.

He claimed Zion Williamson’s sole season with the university was more enjoyable than the guard’s four-year stint as a Dukie. In Teague’s words,

“I never really liked JJ Redick at Duke, but I knew he was cold. I knew he was cold. But I loved that team with Zion (Williamson). They were dope. That’s the only time I ever watched Duke.”

Despite having fond memories of Zion’s time as a Blue Devil, Teague did not pick him as one of his favorite Duke players. He named Grant Hill, Trajan Langdon, and Jabari Parker as his three favorites to suit up for the college basketball powerhouse.

If asked to pick between Redick and Williamson, the retired guard would likely go with the latter. However, he won’t dispute that the Lakers head coach has a better legacy as a Blue Devil than the Pelicans superstar.

Williamson was great at Duke, but Redick is a legend

Williamson was sensational for the Blue Devils. He played 33 games and averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks. He was a highlights machine throughout the season and had the team dreaming of a national championship.

However, their run in the NCAA Tournament ended in the Elite Eight stage against Michigan State. The forward had no intention of sticking around for another year in college and declared for the 2019 NBA draft, where the Pelicans picked him first overall.

He was named the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year and won several other awards, cementing his legacy as a Duke icon. However, his legacy as a Blue Devil is not as glamorous as JJ Redick.

The guard spent four years at the university and left as the highest scorer in the program’s history. Like Williamson, he won the Naismith College Basketball Player of the Year in his final season at Duke.

Redick is the only Duke player to win the ACC Player of the Year award and the ACC Tournament MVP twice.

The Blue Devils retired Redick’s #4 jersey in 2007 to honor his contribution to the program. As electric as Williamson was for Duke, the guard undoubtedly ranks higher on the list of the greatest players in the university’s illustrious history.