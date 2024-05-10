Unimpressed By Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Public Feud, Kevin Garnett Takes Ice Cube’s Help to Showcase a Proper Diss Track

Two of the biggest moguls in the rap industry have been staring at each other for a while now. The world of hip-hop and music has already been shaken to the core with the vicious disses from Drake and Kendrick but one can tell it’s something real when athletes and NBA legends react to it. However, Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett’s reaction isn’t what one would expect it to be.

Dropping names on music titles has been a long-standing tradition in hip-hop and many rappers and artists have referenced the Big Ticket in their songs throughout his career. But Garnett doesn’t seem to be too impressed with what Drake and Kendrick Lamar have to offer.

Both artists have released numerous diss tracks in quick succession on one another, going from calling each other out to throwing some serious allegations at the other. And while the world is caught up in this beef, KG brings attention to a classic as a reference to what a diss track should sound like.

Garnett took to his Instagram stories, sharing the cover of Ice Cube’s No Vaseline. KG captioned his story, “This is what a real diss record sound like. Right,” followed by a few emojis at the end.

Diss tracks date back decades as Ice Cube’s No Vaseline came out 33 years ago. Cube’s song set the music world ablaze, not just because it was something new but also over the fact that it took shots at some of Cube’s closest friends.

Ice Cube was one of the first members of NWA along with Eazy-E, and Dr. Dre. The group found immense success initially but they eventually parted ways with Ice Cube being the first one to leave.

The song No Vaseline was solely created to take shots at his former group for creating a rift among themselves that eventually led to the band breaking up and going their separate ways.

Though the song is more than three decades old, it is still considered to be a classic to this day. And given that it first came out when Kevin Garnett was just in his teens, it is easy to understand why the Boston Celtics legend held this song to a higher standard for a diss record as compared to what Drake and Kendrick Lamar have thrown at each other so far.

The beef between the two rappers has been growing exponentially and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Let’s see who has the last laugh in this battle of wits against the other.