Unlike His ‘Boss’ Michael Jordan, Brandon Miller Showcases 0 Humility In His 2024 Prediction: “Can See Hornets In The Finals”

Brandon Miller has been selected as the 2nd overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. This has led to extensive debate and discussions among both Charlotte’s fanbase and the NBA community. Many experts and fans argue that the Hornets should have opted for Scoot Henderson. Scoot has demonstrated reliability through his impressive performances in the G-League. Despite this, Miller exudes an overwhelming sense of confidence in his abilities since the draft. He has displayed a notable lack of humility. This stands in stark contrast to the demeanor of the Hornets’ current owner, Michael Jordan, after he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1984. Jordan, while maintaining a confident attitude, displayed humility as a rookie in the league.

Advertisement

Brandon Miller gives off a distinct impression similar to Kobe Bryant, as someone who fearlessly engages in trash talk. During the pre-draft workouts with the Hornets, it is believed that Michael Jordan was impressed by Miller’s performance. Interestingly, Miller didn’t shy away from taunting MJ himself. Jordan playfully mocked Miller for his penchant for shooting three-pointers. Miller then took the opportunity to fire back at the Hornets’ owner in front of the media. He openly shared that he had witnessed Michael Jordan airballing a free throw. He also commented on how His Airness was now getting older. Despite Jordan’s trash talk, Miller remains unaffected and doesn’t allow it to impact him or affect his confidence.

Charlotte Hornets pick Brandon Miller is confident he will see the team in the next NBA Finals

The selection of Miller by the Hornets instead of Henderson has undoubtedly left many fans and analysts dissatisfied. Nevertheless, Miller remains determined and self-assured in his ability to prove his critics wrong. A tweet shared by Culture Hardwood captures Miller’s response to the press, shedding light on his mindset.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAculture_/status/1672365935863164930?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As a rookie, Miller exudes a remarkable level of confidence after being selected in the draft. He has displayed a notable absence of humility reminiscent of a young Kobe. Immediately following the draft ceremony, Miller made bold and boastful statements in front of the media. He said:

“I think I can see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Finals next year. Hopefully, we will get there and get the big trophy then.”

In contrast, his current boss Michael Jordan displayed humility and modesty during his post-draft interview in 1984. He was confident in his ability to play in any position. He also expressed a willingness to listen to his coach as a rookie. The Bulls, at that time, were in search of a player with a winning mentality. Jordan fulfilled those requirements, helping elevate the team and the city of Chicago to a respected position in the sports world.

While it is encouraging for a rookie to have confidence in their abilities, only time will determine whether Brandon Miller can live up to the hype. Miller is recognized for being an exceptional scorer across all three levels and possesses defensive potential akin to players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The league has not seen such a promising prospect in quite some time, resulting in high expectations for Miller’s rookie season this year.

Advertisement

Fans and analysts are unhappy with Michael Jordan choosing Miller as the 2nd pick

Michael Jordan recently sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets for an impressive valuation of around $3 billion, earning a staggering $2.725 billion from the venture. This exceeds the combined earnings from his NBA career and his Nike endorsements.

Despite the sale, Jordan has chosen to remain involved in overseeing the overall operations of the organization until the draft ceremony and the off-season, allowing him to have the final say in drafting Brandon Miller as the 2nd pick.

Several analysts, including Chris Broussard from FS1, have expressed criticism towards Jordan’s selection of Miller. Broussard took a jab at Miller for disregarding the accomplishments of LeBron James and MJ, and proclaiming Paul George of the Clippers as his G.O.A.T.

While George is undeniably a skilled shooter with impressive defensive abilities, he is not considered on the same level as MJ and LeBron. Miller’s controversial statements and overwhelming confidence have led fans and critics to question his abilities and generated further scrutiny.