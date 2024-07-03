Unlike Shannon Sharpe, 1x All-Star Claims Klay Thompson was ‘Slapped in the Face’ By the Warriors

Klay Thompson will end his time with the Golden State Warriors which brought him a shower of NBA titles and All-Star appearances to join the Dallas Mavericks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Klay signing with another team besides the Dubs has raised questions as to why the veteran sharpshooter would leave his forever home and try winning somewhere else, given that Curry and Draymond still have a championship run left in the tank.

Well, it appears to be a matter of respect for Klay and not money, as the former Warriors player accepted a financially inferior contract to play three years with the Mavericks. Appearing on Gil’s Arena, Kenyon Martin pointed out how the Warriors paying Green his $100 million contract, and lowballing Klay only a season later is downright disrespectful, highlighting it as the cause of Thompson’s departure from GSW.

The 46-year-old further pointed to the fact that Klay has had a better stat line, greater impact on winning, and played more consistently than Green through the years, and still got offered a worse contract, something that definitely rubbed Klay the wrong way. Talking about his opinion further, Martin said,

“You paid Draymond [Green]…I’m a bucket, I’ve averaged more points than him, we don’t do none of this without me…And this is the thanks I get? It’s a slap in the face.”

But Martin’s interpretation of loyalty and respect seems to conflict with NFL veteran, Shannon Sharpe’s interpretation of the whole situation. The former NFL tight end believes that Klay got what he deserved, and the Warriors didn’t low-ball him. The 56-year-old further added that in a contract year, players are expected to show out and prove their worth. But Thompson did the opposite, as the 34-year-old posted the second-worst statistical season of his career. Airing out his opinion further, Sharpe said,

“If you go back and look at it, Jordan Poole had a career year when his contract was up, they paid him. Draymond played well, they paid him. Stephen A. said last week, This is statistically Klay’s worst year.’ It happened to be in a contract year. They didn’t wrong him.”

.@ShannonSharpe doesn't think Klay Thompson's been wronged by the Warriors. "I already paid you for what you meant. Remember I gave you that four year, $140 million and two of those years you missed?" pic.twitter.com/2H7uTEDZOU — First Take (@FirstTake) July 1, 2024

Unlike his NBA counterpart, Sharpe seems to think that Klay got paid for his legacy when the Warriors paid him $190 million over 5-years back in 2019. It’s important to note that Thompson signed that contract just weeks after blowing out his ACL, and still was offered the second-largest contract in franchise history.

Another NBA veteran, Richard Jefferson, also seems to be siding with his league mate, calling out the Dubs front office for their disrespect of Klay.

Richard Jefferson reveals how Thompson has been demanding a better contract since X’Mas last year

After the news of Thompson’s signing to the Mavericks finally went official, Richard Jefferson appeared on ESPN’s daily show, ‘NBA Today’ to call out the Warriors for fumbling the bag, and not paying Thompson his due respect and money. During his rant, the former Warriors forward highlighted an incident between him and Thompson to further point out how the contract issues between Thompson and the Warriors had been lingering for over a year. Recalling the incident, Jefferson said,

” This was on Christmas Day. I get off the elevator, and I see Klay, and I’m like, ‘Klay, what’s up?’ I’m like, ‘Hey man, keep your mentals right.’ He’s like, ‘Man, tell them to pay me my money…This was on Christmas Day. On Christmas Day, a guy that had won four Championships. I don’t give a damn what anybody says how much money they gave him over the years because he turned their franchise around.”

As far as perfect situations go, the whole Klay-Warriors scenario is less than ideal. Not only do the Dubs lose out on a bona fide franchise legend and one of the best shooters to ever play the game, but Klay also needs to adjust to life in a new team, a new city, and with new teammates and coaching scenarios. He will, of course, hope that all works out well, but if it doesn’t we may see a Klay that regrets his decision to leave the Warriors.