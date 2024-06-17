“Really Got to See Game 6 Klay”: Nick Young Reminisces About Playing With Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

NBA players are rarely fortunate enough to share the locker room with an all-time great. However, Nick Young surpassed this norm long ago after joining a star-studded Golden State Warriors roster, consisting of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson. Years later, the 39-year-old has recently reminisced about his time in the Bay Area.

During an interview with NBC’s Monte Poole, Young revealed the unforgettable memories of the last decade. Swaggy P subsequently showed respect to each of those three all-time greats, while outlining his unparalleled luck. Expressing his gratitude, he mentioned,

“It don’t hurt when you get a chance to play with one of the best players to play this game, well three of the best players to play this game. You got Steph [Curry], arguably the number one best point guard to play, and KD [Kevin Durant] is KD. Then you got Klay [Thompson] and Klay was playing some amazing ball. I really got a chance to see what Game 6 Klay is about”.

Those moments came into his mind during his latest visit to the Oakland Arena after six years. Embracing the Warriors jersey in the 2017/18 campaign, Young went through thick and thin in this historical venue for an entire season.

Interestingly, his first and only sighting of ‘Game 6 Klay’ also occurred in this indoor arena. When the franchise trailed 2-3 in the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, Thompson shouldered the responsibility to rescue his team. Scoring 35 points on the night, he turned around the series’ fate, leaving a lasting impact on Young.

Young witnessed Durant and Curry engaging in healthy competition during the NBA Finals. Both aimed for the Finals MVP award to display their greatness, benefiting the franchise to a large extent. Eventually, all the moving pieces fit together perfectly, resulting in Swappy P securing his only ever NBA title.

Predictably, a visit to this place has remained a special one for the California-born journeyman. His latest comments only pointed towards it further, shedding light on his unwavering bond with the organization.