‘Unsatisfied’ with Bagging $305,000,000 Contract, Jaylen Brown Adds ‘$7,777,777 Clause’ To Support His Foundation

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown recently made history when he signed his $305,000,000, 5-year deal. The contract is the second one in the league’s history worth at least $60 million, after Damian Lillard’s 2-year supermax extension. However, the whopping contract is not the only payment that Brown receives from the Celtics. According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the contract also includes a $7,777,777 annual payment for his foundation “7uice.”

The 26-year-old was obviously not satisfied merely with the whopping annual salary. He also wanted to use the unique opportunity to negotiate a donation for his charity foundation. Brown’s “7uice” works for the advancement of black communities across a range of fields, including education and food security.

Jaylen Brown’s supermax contract includes clause for unique charitable donation

The amount will be received by Brown every year in honor of his number 7 jersey and his 7uice foundation. The deal keeps Brown contracted with the Celtics until the 2028-29 season and exceeds Nikola Jokic’s recent extension of $276 million comprehensively.

Marc J Spears posted an elaborate breakdown of the financials that go behind the historic extension. Brown’s salary will exceed the $50 million mark for the first time in his career next season.

It will see a yearly increase of more than $4 million to make for an annual salary of around $60 million through the 4 seasons. This culminates in earnings of more than $69 million for Jaylen Brown, in 2028-29.

Brown’s historic deal exceeds Michael Jordan’s record-breaking contract

Back in 1998, Michael Jordan earned a whopping $33,140,000 for the 1997-98 season. The contract was the highest offered at the time and is today estimated to be worth more than $61 million, adjusted for inflation.

Brown’s salary will see a yearly increase and will cross the $64 million threshold in 2024-25. This means that he will be earning more than Michael Jordan ever did, in a single year.

The Boston Celtics have obviously put a lot of faith in Brown’s future. They will be hoping for his development to continue in the coming time. The Celtics have come close to winning the championship in recent years and will be hoping that their duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum can deliver, starting next season.