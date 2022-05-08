Basketball

“Until LeBron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there, I’m probably going, Hakeem”: Michael Jordan’s son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever

"Until LeBron's journey is over, I can't put him there, I'm probably going, Hakeem": Michael Jordan's son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“I don’t expect LeBron James to say ‘thank you for saving me’”: Ray Allen explains how he didn’t ‘save’ The King’s legacy with the clutch 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Until LeBron's journey is over, I can't put him there, I'm probably going, Hakeem": Michael Jordan's son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever
“Until LeBron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there, I’m probably going, Hakeem”: Michael Jordan’s son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever

Marcus Jordan names Hakeem Olajuwon as the second-best player after Michael Jordan, leaving NBA Fans…