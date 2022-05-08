“Until LeBron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there, I’m probably going, Hakeem”: Michael Jordan’s son Marcus picks The Dream as the second-best player ever

Marcus Jordan names Hakeem Olajuwon as the second-best player after Michael Jordan, leaving NBA Fans bewildered on the GOAT debate.

One of America’s top barber-shop conversations is the NBA GOAT debate, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James being the two primary subjects of discussion. Though there can never be a conclusion to this debate, it continues to be a go-to topic for Television, radio shows, podcasts, and social media.

Millions tune in, finding new angles to the age-old debate. It’s been close to two decades since MJ hung his basketball shoes. Nonetheless, he continues to be a benchmark for greatness. While some give the His Airness an edge considering his six championship rings, others have the kid from Akron as their choice due to his individual accolades.

However, any take from a family member of either parties is bound to draw attention, which was the case with MJ’s second-oldest son Marcus Jordan, who recently appeared on the Bulls Talk podcast.

Marcus surprised us with his choice of having Hakeem Olajuwon as the second-best player, no.1 being the obvious choice. The 31-year-old felt the Rockets legend changed the game.

Marcus Jordan has Hakeem Olajuwon as his second-best player.

There is no denying that Hakeem is one of the greatest centers of all time and probably a top-10 player for many, but his mention in the GOAT debate seems rather unusual. The Dream was one of the most skilled big men at the time, playing his best basketball from 1993-95.

Hakeem Olajuwon’s accolades: • 1x MVP

• 2x Finals MVP

• 12x All NBA

• 12x All Star

• 2x DPOY

• 9x All Defensive Team

• 1st all time in blocks (3,830)

• 3x BLK champ

• 2x REB champ He was drafted over Micheal Jordan and no one calls it a mistake. #Rockets Legend. pic.twitter.com/iZeOOu16RC — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 21, 2022

The seven-foot center created history in 1994, winning the MVP, DPOY, and Finals MVP all in the same season. Hakeem won back-to-back championships in 1994-95 during Jordan’s sabbatical from basketball. At the time, the Bulls guard was trying his hand at pro baseball.

His accolades and statistics provide ample evidence of his greatness. During a recent appearance on the Bulls Talk podcast, MJ’s son Marcus had the following to say about Hakeem.

“Until LeBron’s journey is over, I can’t put him there. I’m probably going, Hakeem. I’m just thinking of guys that really changed the game. It’s hard to take somebody from this era and put them in that 90s era. If you didn’t play in that era, you don’t really understand the magnitude of what it was, day in and day out. It was a grind.”

Though he didn’t take any names, Marcus’ comments come across as a dig at James, who represents the current era. Marcus uses the same analogy as players who played in the 80s and 90s.

Considering the way James is playing at age 37-years old, it’s hard to believe he wouldn’t sustain in the previous eras.