“Michael Jordan is far superior to LeBron James!”: When Hakeem Olajuwon did NOT hold back with his opinion on the GOAT debate

A look back at the time when NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon had a helluva hot take about Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan vs LeBron James is a debate that will probably never quite have an ending. At the end of the day, how could it?

Both sides have the equivalent of a seven-nation army on their side. Both sides have arguments that are completely justified. And more importantly here, the biggest reason why neither side will ever admit defeat, is because, well… aside from a rip in space and time, there is nothing that would allow prime MJ to play vs Prime Bron.

Even with that being said though, it isn’t just fans who have been weighing in on this debate. No, no, no, former players and NBA legends have been getting into the action for a long time now as well. And for this piece, we are going to be discussing the time, Hakeem Olajuwon wasn’t afraid to go absolutely cold on LeBron James.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “LeBron James and Kobe Bryant’s MVPuppets ad has to be the greatest one of all-time”: When the two basketball icons starred in a unique puppet Nike advertisement

When Hakeem Olajuwon said LeBron James is nowhere close to being on Michael Jordan’s level

Hakeem Olajuwon is an all-time great. Of course, many may ridicule both him for being picked ahead of Michael Jordan, but it wasn’t like that was on him. And, more importantly, he was pretty darn good himself, so we doubt the Rockets are kicking themselves too much over what they did.

Now, the man mostly stays out of the media’s eye, with regards to the NBA at least. But, he does choose to surface sometimes to share his opinion on certain things. And let’s just say, the one we’re showing you here, couldn’t any more controversial.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Wow.

We will say that we believe LeBron James has achieved enough by now to at least be considered close to Michael Jordan’s level.

But hey! To each their own, right?

Also Read: “A sick, injured Michael Jordan took down rising star Shaquille O’Neal”: When His Airness overcame sickness to take down Big Shaq and his Magic in 1996