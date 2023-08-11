‘Upset’ Michael Jordan Forced Bulls to Pay $1,000,000 To Fan Who Hit 80-Ft Shot in 1993 After Insurance Company Refused

Back in 1993, American Express hosted a “million dollar challenge” where competitors were expected to make an 80ft shot. A diehard Chicago Bulls fan, Don Calhoun, surprised the entire crowd, including the players after making the shot. However, Calhoun had previously played basketball in college which disqualified him from the event. The insurance company in question decided to use this technicality to not pay Calhoun. However, following Michael Jordan’s personal involvement, the Chicago Bulls ended up paying Calhoun the $1,000,000 amount. The incredible story has been detailed by the JxmyHighroller YouTube channel.

Similar shot challenges have previously been held in the NBA multiple times. Following Calhoun’s first-ever successful attempt, the event became a hit and was regularly held in the NBA. The competition before 1993 also had multiple iterations on a smaller scale, which involved shooting from the 3-point line. The winners would either get cash prizes or a pre-determined reward.

Don Calhoun wouldn’t have been paid $1 million had it not been for Michael Jordan

A similar challenge had been held by American Express multiple times before. However, only on 2 occasions did any competitor even manage to hit the backboard.

Calhoun’s 80-foot shot had a probability of less than 1%. After making it, he ended up celebrating with the Bulls who were in the middle of a half-time huddle. The players, along with the referee ended up joining in the celebrations.

However, because he had previously been a high school basketball player, the insurance company responsible for the payment decided to backtrack. This led to chagrin from Michael Jordan, who was determined to force the Bulls into making the payment.

According to FirstSportz, both Jordan and Scottie Pippen ensured that Calhoun would receive the amount in question. Of course, despite the insurance company’s reluctance, MJ’s interference meant that Calhoun eventually got the amount that he was owed.

Jordan once surprised his biggest fan with heartwarming gesture

The above was not the only time when MJ had gone out of his way to help a fan. Back According to a video by Basketball Unleashed, a man named Jeffery Harrison, was one of MJ’s biggest supporters.

Growing up with a developmental disorder, Harrison would dress up as Jordan and pull off some of his most iconic moves. In a heartwarming conversation with MJ, he told the Bulls’ superstar that he loved the player.

Jordan claimed that he loved Harrison as well, and proceeded to gift him a range of themed accessories. The merchandise included some prized possessions including a pair of signed Air Jordans, and were well worth more than $2000.