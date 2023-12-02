“Orlando Will Blow Your A** Out!”: Kevin Garnett Hilariously Praises the Magic After Dominant 14–5 Start to the 2023–24 Season

In the latest episode of the Ticket and the Truth podcast, Boston Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce talked about the unexpected rise of the Orlando Magic in the NBA this season. The Magic now seem to be in their best form in the last few seasons and are currently second in the East with a 14-5 record. Pierce and KG were equally awed by Orlando’s red-hot form in the East this season.

Comparing the Orlando Magic to the Raptors during their breakout 2018-19 season, when they emerged as a dark horse in the league, KG remarked, “Orlando is like the new Toronto. You thought Toronto was sweet, you went out, had a good time, cool dinner. Next thing you know, you in a dog fight the next night!”

Here, KG refers to how the once underdog Raptors had turned Toronto into a city where opponent players had to take their practice and pre-game rituals very seriously to beat the dominant Kawhi Leonard-led side. Using the analogy for the city of Orlando, Garnett further added, “Ain’t no going out! Right to bed. I’m getting dinner, right to bed. I’m up at 5 AM, push-ups, sit-ups, I’m lathered, I’m first on the bus. It’s playoffs. Ain’t no going to the Cigar Bar, no, no, no. None of that.”

The Orlando Magic are currently on a nine-game winning streak, recently defeating the out-of-form Washington Wizards 130-125 at home. Noting this recent winning trend in the Magic City, KG further remarked, “Man, you can’t get a win in Orlando right now. You go down Orlando, boy, you f***ing around boy, Orlando will blow your a** out! They’re not f***ing around.”

Magic players like Cole Anthony and the Wagner brothers have been incredible this season, helping them extend their winning streak. In their 7th consecutive win against the Charlotte Hornets recently, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony garnered 30 points each, giving the Magic a serious chance for top-seed playoff contention.

Garnett and Pierce further went on a tirade on how Orlando is no longer a vacation spot for NBA teams where they can take it easy and roam around Disney World. In the end, they both concluded that the Magic’s resurgence is good for the league.

The Magic have indeed defended their home court like a fortress this season. Orlando is one of the only three teams, along with the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves, to have won at least 9 home games this season. Indeed, it would be a treat to watch them further into the season as they contend for the playoffs.

The Orlando Magic have been incredibly dominant this season

The Orlando Magic’s dominance can be greatly attributed to their players, who have been exceptional this season. Last year’s Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, continues with his brilliant form, averaging 19.1 points per game. Furthermore, the Wagner brothers have also contributed a combined 32.6 points per game in this dominance, including Franz Wagner’s 20.2 points average. Off the bench, Cole Anthony has been a key role player for the team, scoring 15.6 points per game.

The Magic’s current 9-win streak matches their longest winning streak in franchise history. The last time the team showed such form was when Dwight Howard was still their center, arguably one of the best in his position in the NBA at that time.

The young Magic core has shown great perseverance and determination to clinch this dominance in the league. The way Orlando is playing now, it’s safe to assume that the Magic could indeed be an unbeatable fortress for opposing teams.