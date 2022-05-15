“Not LeBron James, not Stephen Curry, I want Giannis!”: Damian Lillard picks Bucks MVP as the only current player he’d count on to take him to Finals

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard reveals the one star he would be willing to team-up with the most from the NBA

Damian Lillard has been out for quite some time now.

The man complained about problems in his core, which had been getting worse for quite some time now. And finally, during this season, it got to the point where he just had to receive serious long-term treatment, As you’d expect, that meant that the man was forced to sit out the whole of this past season.

Even with all the above in mind, however, it doesn’t mean that the man hasn’t been active in some form or another. For example, he has been absolutely crushing it on Twitter. And we are here to bring you one such time, that happened very recently.

Let’s get straight into it, shall we?

Damian Lillard recognizes Giannis Antetokounmpo as his star of choice to team-up with in the NBA

Damian Lillard is a man big on loyalty… even if a franchise may not deserve it. So, it is pretty inconceivable for the man to ever leave the city of Portland, no matter how lucrative the option might be.

With that thinking, most fans have given up even thinking about the star teaming up with another star in the NBA. But evidently, it wasn’t quite all of them.

A fan recently asked Damian Lillard a certain question, that was tough to answer, to say the least. But, against all hopes or expectations, the crowning jewel of his city delivered.

Take a gander at the tweet below.

We won’t lie, this would win championships. And yes, we mean that to be plural.

Both these stars would compliment each other so perfectly, that we’re worried they might become unstoppable. The defense and bulldozing ability of Giannis Antetokounmpo, being paired up with the deadly shooting of Damian Lillard?

We’d say you need a blast bunker if you’re the opposition because there will be projectiles fired at you from the inside and out.

The reason why we don’t issue this as a warning? Sadly, this is a pairing we will likely never get to see in the NBA.

Still, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed on this one.

