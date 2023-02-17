“Did they hire someone to watch the Russell Westbrook tapes?”: NBA Reddit Questions the Heat Following a ‘Concerning’ Feedback on Former Lakers Star

Since the day the Lakers made the Russell Westbrook trade and the 9x All-Star had to take his talents to Salt Lake City, the Heat and the Clippers are the teams that have been heavily linked with a move for him after his buyout.

Although the Heat squad hasn’t been as open about their admiration for Brodie as his former teammate (Paul George) in LA, they are the team who are looking to offload their point guard and might see the 2017 MVP as the replacement for Kyle Lowry.

And even though the Heat Nation wants Russ in Miami, it’s not looking like it’ll happen, not according to a 35-year Miami Herald veteran who covers South Florida’s major sports teams, at least.

Miami Heat receives Russell Westbrook warning

According to Barry Jackson, the intel Heat has received on Westbrook is not helping his case to bring to Miami a few months before the Playoffs. He revealed it in a series of Tweets recently.

Throughout process, as we noted week before trade deadline, adding size (even better, size than can shoot) has remained Heat priority. Heat coaching staff believes they can get something out of Lowry when he returns, likely in March at some point https://t.co/W17oqPbCTG — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 16, 2023

Feedback they’ve received has created concerns. Can’t go beyond that at this point — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 16, 2023

If landing Brodie would make them a championship contender, it would have made sense. But that is not the case here. They wouldn’t improve in any particular area where they are currently lacking, even after they get the Hall of Fame-bound guard.

NBA Reddit’s analysis of Westbrook

The Lakers have been under heavy criticism for their treatment of the veteran guard almost since his arrival in LA from Washington before the 2021-22 season.

However, since his trade this past week it has crossed all the limits as Westbrook was having great games following his decision to accept the role to start off the bench.

But here are the true numbers behind those games where he was becoming the favorite for sixth man of the year.

NBA Reddit has its say on the matter.

