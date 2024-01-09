Using Draymond Green’s $100 Million Contract As Reason, Kenyon Martin Calls ‘Cap’ On Warriors Star Reportedly ‘Almost Retiring’

Draymond Green shocked the NBA world soon after his comeback from a 12-game suspension. The Golden State Warriors star, in a recent conversation, highlighted how he considered almost retiring from basketball after committing a flagrant 2 foul in mid-December. Despite the seeming seriousness of the comments, Kenyon Martin questioned its authenticity, citing the player’s $100 million contract as the reason.

In the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed his conversation with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after receiving the suspension.

“I just told him, ‘Adam, it’s too much for me,'” the 33-year-old mentioned before proposing, “And I’m gonna retire”.

“You are making a very rash decision,” Silver responded before the Warriors star’s close friends also encouraged him to carry on.

Upon hearing these statements from the 4x champion, Martin dismissed their notion while expressing scepticism in the latest episode of Gil’s Arena. He highlighted Green’s recently signed 4-year $100 million deal with the Warriors as the key factor behind his disbelief.

“You got three left on that thing, on that deal. If I look at that aspect, I call cap,” he mentioned.

Following this, the 46-year-old attempted to empathize with the 4x All-Star, highlighting, “I can understand his point of view with it”. Yet, he soon switched to a tone of mockery as he made fun of the power forward’s endeavors on the court.

“He is realizing who he is and accepting it and realizing ain’t gonna be able to slap the s**i out of nobody else.”

Gilbert Arenas joined in soon after as he narrated the conversation between the Warriors star and Silver in an amusing manner. The 3x All-Star indicated how the NBA disapproving of Green’s unethical on-court antics possibly led to him declaring, “Why the f**k am I out here then? Don’t give me a jersey. S**t, I retire”.

Green has now 3 years left in his contract which he signed last year. So, many might find it hard to accept his retirement plans considering the money on the line for the 33-year-old.

Arenas and Martin were no different as both the former players refused to believe in the 6ft 6″ guard’s statements. After following him for all these years, they had their fair share of views regarding the truth behind Green’s words. On top of that, the way he revealed the entire scenario might have played a major role in their scepticism as the forward’s public image remains unchanged.

The consequences of the suspension of Draymond Green

The entire Warriors franchise had to suffer as a result of it as it put them under bad limelight. The situation raised question marks over the leadership quality of Stephen Curry as analysts such as Stephen A. Smith brought forward his lack of control over Green and his displeasure discredited the point guard as the organization’s talisman.

Green took a moment to address this matter, stating, “Stephen A. was like, ‘Steph is a bad leader because Draymond did X.’ It pissed me off, but it crushed me”. Following this, he apologized to his teammate, mentioning, “I sincerely apologize to Steph for my actions cause that was a tough pill to swallow”.

Alongside that, Green lost a great deal of finances during his period of suspension. He reportedly lost $1,847,291 due to his 12-game absence from the court with his loss per game amounting to over $150,000. On the other hand, ironically it favoured the organization as Warriors saved $8.8 million in taxes with a decrease of nearly 5% in projected tax bills.

So, the incident caused a ripple effect around the Bay Area over time as their misery further increased. Green would certainly look to turn things around for the rest of the season as the team awaits a ray of hope. It would thus be exciting to see how the coming weeks pan out for the Dubs.