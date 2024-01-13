Using Phil Jackson’s 145 Practices As An Example, Lamar Odom Calls For LeBron James And The Lakers To Practice Amidst Changing Lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ brutal 128-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns has irked franchise icon Lamar Odom. He posted on X, formerly called Twitter, that the team needs to practice more to get their chemistry right in the midst of their ever-changing lineups. He wrote:

Advertisement

“Changing your lineup and not practicing is sabotage. Phil Jackson had us putting in the work, the man had 11 rings as a coach for a reason.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LamarOdom/status/1745884534871392495?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Odom cited an example of how hard Phil Jackson made the 2009-10 Lakers roster work. On the LADE Show podcast, the two-time NBA champion said:

“When we won the second championship, I remember Phil Jackson writing on the board how many times we practiced and how many times we played. It was like 145 practices and 125 games. Like damn, bro. How you gonna perfect and how you gonna climb a mountain if you don’t practice? Changing your lineup and you don’t practice? That’s sabotage.”

Like the rest of the league, the Lakers have a lax practice schedule. In a post-game interview in December 2022, Ham said:

“We barely get to practice, so shootarounds have become like our practices.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpectrumSN/status/1607939727868694530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Last month, the Lakers gathered to practice before their In-Season Tournament quarterfinal against the Suns. According to the LA Times, that was the team’s first full practice in over a month. The Lakers have used ten different starting lineups this season but practice less than four times a month. At times, they’ve gone six weeks without a proper practice session.

The Lakers’ lackadaisical attitude towards practice, partly due to their arduous travel schedule, is evident in their lack of chemistry on the court. They are 19-2o and staring at the prospect of missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Odom is correct. The team must pull its socks up and hit the practice facility as often as possible. He even suggested that the team should deploy “The Triangle.” Phil Jackson won 11 NBA titles as a coach, six with the Chicago Bulls and five with the Lakers, with his famed philosophy. However, as Odom revealed, the Lakers practiced more than they played. That helped the team understand the playstyle Jackson demanded. The Lakers’ casual approach toward practice won’t help them even if they heeded Odom’s suggestion.

Is Darvin Ham on the hot seat?

The Lakers 19-20 record has the franchise’s fans demanding changes. Darvin Ham’s underwhelming tactics have been the primary source of frustration for fans on social media. Despite calls for his dismissal as the team’s head coach, Ham claims he isn’t worried about losing his job. Before the Lakers’ dismal 127-113 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last week, the head coach said:

“I’m solid. My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady; our president, Robert Pelinka, we’re all aligned. As long as they’re not saying it, I guess I’m good. Which I know how they feel about me and the situation we’re currently in.”

Since then, the Lakers have gone 2-2. The lack of improvement hasn’t deterred the Lakers brass’ trust in Ham. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka have assured the head coach that his job is not in jeopardy.

The Lakers have lost 11 of their 16 games and are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings. As much as the franchise’s top brass are resisting a change, there could come a point of no return if the team continues in its current trajectory.