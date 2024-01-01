“LeBron James Went From Mad To Completely Bewildered”: Darvin Ham’s Lackluster Plays For The Lakers Led To NBA Twitter Fan LBJ’s ‘Unamused’ Reaction

Credits: Dec 31, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham became the center of attention on LeBron James‘ 39th birthday but for all the wrong reasons. In the away game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, one of his lackluster plays received a series of unamused reactions from James. A clip revealing the team’s talisman’s responses recently surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) as the NBA fans expressed their frustration.

During the last timeout of the match, Ham was drawing up plays to find a way to tie the scores and take the match to overtime. Upon witnessing the strategy, the 4x champion seemed disappointed as his facial expressions failed to hide his inner dismay. The 39-year-old even raised his eyebrows at one point showcasing his shock at the head coach’s decision-making.

A short clip capturing the entire situation garnered attention as a fan posted it to shed light on the happenings within the Lakers roster. With the caption,

“LeBron went from mad to completely bewildered at what Ham was drawing up,” it displayed James’ reactions throughout.

Another supporter did the same while voicing similar concerns over the exchange. He captioned it, “Whatever Coach Ham was drawing up at the end, LeBron won’t feeling it,” highlighting the small forward’s lack of visible faith in the play.

By the end of the match, the 4x MVP’s doubts turned into reality as the Lakers failed in their endeavour. With 1.4 seconds left to play, the team trusted LeBron with the final possession of the game. However, the 19x All-Star failed to score on that occasion after attempting a contested layup. The result made way for LeBron’s criticism and as usual Skip Bayless being one of them.

The fans were thus quick to address the matter as it yet again put forward the lack of support around Ham’s coaching. Despite being a disciple of NBA-winning head coach, Mike Budenholzer, the franchise’s supporters have their fair share of doubts over his coaching skills. Unlike Ham, Taylor Jenkins and Kenny Atkinson, who also were a part of Budenholzer’s coaching staff from Hawks days, are doing good for their respective team.

So, further in the season, there will be pressure on Ham to deliver results. especially after the In-season tournament victory, which proves this squad has the potential to win trophies.

What’s next for LeBron James and Darvin Ham’s Los Angeles Lakers?

Despite having of commitment of playing no more than 30 minutes in each game, James is having to do it all. Playing an average of 34.2 minutes per game, he is registering a stat line of 25.4-7.4-7.4. This has solidified his status as the league’s one of the top 10 players even at this stage of his career.

Not only this, but the team’s number two, Anthony Davis has also stepped up later in this season. Playing more minutes than his career average, the center is scoring 25 points per game while registering 12.3 rebounds per game and 2.5 blocks per game. This has displayed his desire to impact both ends of the court as the 30-year-old looks to step up a notch.

Even after the immense contributions from the roster’s two of the biggest names, the tough times seem to become never-ending ones for them. With a 17-17 record, they are now in the 9th position on the Western Conference table. In fact, they have failed to recover from their away loss as the Lakers have now lost at home to the New Orleans Pelicans.

So, the pressure is now entirely on the coaching unit of the team as they are failing to maintain momentum continuously. The leading figures of the squad are doing more than what they have to on the floor, but still the Lakers are not a serious contender. Thus, Ham is possibly under immense pressure as the fans look up to him to turn things around.