Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal explains why he’d have a $400 million contract in today’s NBA

Shaquille O’Neal explains why he’d have a $400 million contract in today’s NBA
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Women's IPL 2023: When will Women's IPL start? Women's IPL updates
Next Article
Felipe Massa warns $1.5 Billion team must change course to be competitive again
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O’Neal explains why he’d have a $400 million contract in today’s NBA
Shaquille O’Neal explains why he’d have a $400 million contract in today’s NBA

Shaquille O’Neal believes he would earn his current total net worth of $400 million in…