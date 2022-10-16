Vanessa Bryant “Manipulated” Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Teammates Into Buying “Girl Scout Cookies”!

Who would have thought Vanessa Bryant would be the one to play mind games on Kobe Bryant’s teammates? Talk about learning from your partner!

Kobe Bryant’s repertoire in the dressing room was something of a legend. A life-long Laker, the city of Los Angeles had the utmost respect for Bryant. And every single player who played during his era knew that they had to earn his respect.

Moreover, the Laker legend commanded the dressing room. So much so that players believed that if Kobe didn’t want to play with them, they were gone. That statement is partially true. And it is also the fulcrum that Vanessa Bryant used to make the Lakers buy “Girl Scout Cookies”.

Yes, you read that statement right, Girl Scout Cookies. Kobe has four daughters and naturally, enrolling them in the Girl Scouts was a no-brainer. The story of how Vanessa used Kobe’s authority to make the players pay, is quite funny.

Also read: 17 Y/o Vanessa Bryant’s Classmates Once Refused to Believe Kobe Bryant Was Dating Her

“I need you to show Kobe how badly you want to be here next year” — How Vanessa Bryant convinced Kobe Bryant’s teammates to buy Girl Scout cookies from their daughters https://t.co/gZTpnU9MA5 via @@nicoleganglani — J.M.PEACE (@JMHUSTLE) October 13, 2022

Vanessa Bryant used Kobe to help sell “Girl Scout Cookies” for her daughters

This story is from Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers and it recounts the tale of when “Girl Dad” Kobe Bryant decided to do his daddy duties. His task? To make sure his colleagues/ teammates buy his daughter’s “Girl Scout Cookies”.

Despite asking everyone, only the rookies brought the cookies, and only $4 worth was sold. So, Kobe and Vanessa decided that it was the mom’s turn to do the talking.

Vanessa Bryant knew the one way to get their attention was to use leverage. A certain degree of persuasion was needed.

Also read: NBA Twitter Defends Vanessa Bryant for Indulging With Candace Parker and Sydney LeRoux at a Bad Bunny Concert

#LakersDoc seeing #VanessaBryant talk about Kobe … especially the Girl Scout cookies story pulling on my heart strings 😭🥹 — Sanchy👸🏼 (@Sanchy07) September 26, 2022

Natalia Bryant was the highest-selling Girl Scout in Orange County, courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers

In the documentary, Vanessa says, “So I grab the order form and I went to the guys and I said ‘I need you to show him how badly you want to be here next year.'” tough love always works we guess.

And not only that, Vanessa added, “And they bought a s**t ton of cookies. So many cookies that Natalia was the highest-selling Girl Scout in Orange County,”

From $4 to the highest-selling girl scout in the County? We reckon the Lakers players would have emptied their wallets that night. A story for the ages and one that tells us about the power of authority and using your partner’s weaknesses and strengths.

Also read: Vanessa Bryant and Pau Gasol Talked About Kobe Bryant’s Weakest Hour- “First time that (I) saw him cry, it was hard!”