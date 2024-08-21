Vanessa Bryant Promotes NBA’s Nike Air Time Stream Showcasing Kobe Bryant’s Most Iconic Performances

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (left) and wife Vanessa Bryant attend an NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nike’s Air Time is making a comeback for its third iteration. This time, it will focus on streaming some of Kobe Bryant’s most iconic performances exclusively on the NBA App. Shortly after the league’s public announcement, Vanessa Bryant endorsed the news further to mark a memorable occasion for the Black Mamba fans.

She uploaded a short teaser video of the stream on her Instagram handle and captioned the post with a crown, a snake, and purple and gold heart emojis to pay tribute to her late husband. She also added, “#BlackMamba #NoTimeToLose,” with a red heart emoji in between and another snake emoji at the end.

The footage showcased four historic games from Bryant’s 20-year journey with the Lakers. It began with a close-up shot of his heavy sigh during Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals against the Magic. The 18x All-Star scored 30 points to lead the franchise to their 15th championship.

Up next was his unforgettable walk around the court with his right hand held high and index finger pointed to the sky. This traced back to his January 2006 performance during a 122-104 victory against the Raptors. Bryant shot 28-of-46 from the field and 7-of-13 from beyond the arc and finished the game with 81 points, the second-most in history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game.

The video then featured the Lakers icon pounding his chest with a closed fist. This pulsating moment happened in the aftermath of his masterful 42-point outing against the Phoenix Suns in March 2011. His contributions on the night secured a hard-fought 139-137 home win for the Lakers.

The final spotlight in the teaser was on Bryant’s remarkable 2010 championship-winning run. It captured him celebrating with the Staples Center crowd after the Lakers defeated their arch-rival Boston Celtics 83-79 in Game 7. He embraced the home fans with open arms as confetti covered the arena.

The NBA has scheduled the launch of the third iteration of Air Time on 22nd August, just a day before Bryant’s birthday. His wife and fans across the world can tune in to watch some of his greatest performances on the NBA App.