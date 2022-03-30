“No LeBron James and Anthony Davis but do the Lakers have no pride?”: Skip Bayless on Luka Doncic and co annihilating Frank Vogel and his men 

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless slams the Lakers for playing without pride against the Dallas Mavericks.

In the matchup against Luka Doncic and co, the Lakers gave up the second-most points in franchise history at 82-56. The purple and gold looked lost on defense, allowing Luka Magic to put on a spectacle. With a play-in opportunity slipping out of their hands, the Lakers would face a lot of heat.

Monday night had the league’s leading scorer LeBron James sit out with an ankle injury. Nonetheless, there was no excuse justifiable for the horror show the Lakers put up against the Mavericks, especially allowing a 26-point lead in the first half.

The Mavs shot 56.3% from the field in the first half and 52.2% from the 3-point line. Luka had 25-points in the first half, ending the game with a 30+ point triple-double. On the other hand, the Lakers were 20% from the 3-point line in the first half.

Also read: “Trading Anthony Davis will be discussed”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst drops a truth bomb on the former champion’s future with the Lakers

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless slammed the Lakers for having no pride and allowing the second-most points in franchise history.

Skip Bayless questions the competitive spirit of the LA Lakers.

With every game being a do-or-die situation for the purple and gold, the team already seems beat. Tuesday night’s contest against the Mavs was the prime example of this. The Lakers looked like they had forgotten how to play ball without James in the lineup.

The LA team had Twitter bashing them left, right, and center, with it being a perfect opportunity for Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless to chime in. However, even Skip didn’t expect the Lakers to play the kind of basketball they did against the Mavs.

No, there’s no LeBron, no AD. But do the rest of the Lakers have no pride??? They just gave up 82 in the first half at Dallas – 2nd most points allowed in a first half IN LAKERS HISTORY. Fakers! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 30, 2022

“No, there’s no LeBron, no AD. But do the rest of the Lakers have no pride??? They just gave up 82 in the first half at Dallas – 2nd most points allowed in a first half IN LAKERS HISTORY. Fakers!”

With their loss against the Mavs, the Lakers have slipped from their 10th position, currently out of the play-in tournament. It couldn’t be a worse time for the organization, which had entered the season with championship expectations.

Also read: “LeBron James has not been used as graphic even once in the 43 losses this season!”: Lakers’ social media prefers to blame losses on young players like Malik Monk and Austin Reaves

Lakers Nation can only wish for a healthy Davis and James to return soon and win almost all the games left.