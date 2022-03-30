“Trading Anthony Davis will be discussed”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst drops a truth bomb on the former champion’s future with the Lakers

NBA Insider and ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes the LA Lakers have the idea of trading Anthony Davis on the table.

It’s been a rough ride for the Lakers this season, who were considered championship contenders at the start. The Jeanie Buss-owned team is on the brink of missing the play-in tournament, making the season a complete debacle.

Injuries, chemistry issues, and the veteran age of the roster are some of the biggest reasons for the team not making the cut this season. LeBron James has been the only positive takeaway for the team this season at age 37-years old.

Anthony Davis missing games due to injuries has carried forward from last season, making things worse for the purple and gold. The former champion has played only 37-games this season and is currently recovering from a mid-foot sprain.

Recently, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst revealed that Rob Pelinka and co could consider trading Davis.

The LA Lakers could trade Anthony Davis in the upcoming off-season.

AD’s injury-prone nature continues to be the superstar’s biggest enemy. Post winning the championship in the bubble, the eight-time All-Star has suffered numerous injuries. Davis missed half of the 2020-21 season, playing 36 out of the 72 games, with this season being no different.

Currently the 10th seed, the Lakers need to win almost every game to stay in the play-in scenario. LBJ and co are twelve games below +500, finding themselves in a difficult situation. With AD being more of a liability than an asset, trade is certainly not off the table.

“I think, it’ll be something that’s discussed,” said Windhorst regarding a potential Davis trade.

If the Lakers fail to make the playoffs, there are plenty of potential layoffs coming ahead for the organization. In what many believe, former MVP Russell Westbrook will be traded, while head coach Frank Vogel’s job lies in jeopardy.

Surprisingly, the front office is ready to part ways with AD to make the most out of James’ closing championship window. Thus expect some fireworks this off-season.

There is no denying that a healthy AD is a top 10 player in the league, who until his injury was averaging 23.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.3 BPG, shooting above 50% from the field.