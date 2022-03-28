“LeBron James has not been used as graphic even once in the 43 losses this season!”: Lakers’ social media prefers to blame losses on young players like Malik Monk and Austin Reaves

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James has not been on a loss poster even once this season, meanwhile, Malik Monk has been there 10 times.

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a season they’d like to get over with and forget as soon as they can. After giving up three young players to get Russell Westbrook, the Lakers also went all out and brought in a lot of veterans on minimum deals.

However, that hasn’t worked out for the Lakers at all. They are 31-43 this season, and are sitting on the 10th spot in the West. One more loss and they are at serious risk of giving up their play-in spot to the Spurs.

Apart from LeBron James, the only bright spots for the Lakers have been the young players. Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have been performing really well. Monk has become the only floor spacer the Lakers have, meanwhile the rookie Reaves is showing signs of becoming a solid role player. However, despite their performances, the two young players are the ones who are being yelled at the most by the veterans.

The Lakers’ social media team is also blaming Malik Monk and Austin Reaves over LeBron James and Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is the highest-paid player on the Lakers. He is earning $44.2 million for this season. Despite being the highest-paid player, Brodie has been the most underwhelming. However, it seems like the Lakers’ front office and their social media is afraid of upsetting the star.

After every game, all the teams in the NBA usually upload an image with their final scorecard. That graphic usually includes a player’s photo as well. This was uploaded by the Lakers after their loss last night.

In the 43 losses so far this season, the Lakers haven’t once used a LeBron James or a Russell Westbrook photo. On the other hand, they have used Malik Monk 10 times.

The Lakers social media team got some explaining to do

On the other hand, 19 out of the 31 wins have LeBron James or Russ on their cover. Monk has only been used for 3 wins.

I guess the Lakers’ veterans arent the only ones blaming and yelling at the young players, the social media team is doing the same as well.