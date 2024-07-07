Victor Wembanyama Gets Called ‘Psycho’ By Spurs Teammates, Following His Recent Olympics Performance

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama fired a warning to the teams competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He put on a sensational display in France’s 96-46 blowout win over Turkey. His magnificent performance left his Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan in disbelief, who described him as a ‘psycho’ for his stellar showing.

Wemby shot 11-of-19 from this field, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, preying on the hapless Turkish team with ruthless efficiency. The 20-year-old’s jaw-dropping stat line prompted Sochan to post, “Just a psycho player”.

Just a psycho player 😭🔥 https://t.co/Mx3KNd2tX0 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) July 6, 2024

Despite towering above the Turkish players, Wembanyama didn’t just camp in the paint. Instead, he brought the ball up, acting as his team’s de facto point guard, and created scoring opportunities for himself and his team.

He also hit a couple of stepback three-pointers, showcasing his incredible skillset as a scorer. Wemby scored or assisted 33 of France’s 96 points in only 19 minutes, only 13 less than the Turkish team. While Sochan keeps tabs and commends his teammate’s ‘psychotic’ exploits, the young star also returns the favor.

Victor Wembanyama impressed with Jeremy Sochan’s ‘psycho’ defense

Before Sochan described the French star as a ‘psycho player’ for his dominant display against Turkey, Wemby also used the adjective to describe his teammate’s stellar defense. During a play in the fourth quarter of the game between Poland and the Bahamas, in the ongoing Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the guard harassed Eric Gordon with his stellar defense and managed to steal the ball off the veteran guard.

Wembanyama reposted the clip on X, and captioned it, “Psycho defense.”

The Spurs duo has struck up a friendship since teaming up last year, and seemingly admire each other’s abilities. While Sochan is still developing his offensive skillset, he’s a terrific defender, willing to guard all five positions to great effect.

The young stars are touted to be the next in line to carry the long lineage of Spurs stars, who’ve spent their entire career playing for the franchise and winning championships with the team. While there’s time until the team becomes a worthy challenger to win the title, that won’t stop their two rookies from being ‘psychos’ on the court.