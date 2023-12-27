Victor Wembanyama Gives Ankle Injury Update, Talks About Missing Game at Dallas: “I’m Not Mad at the Kid”

Victor Wembanyama took on the floor tonight, against the Utah Jazz, after missing the San Antonio Spurs’ previous fixture against the Dallas Mavericks. Before the Spurs-Mavs tip-off, Wembanyama twisted his ankle as he landed on a ball boy’s feet. There have been numerous fans bashing the Mavs’ employee for being the reason behind Wemby missing out on the contest. However, the rookie is not “mad at the kid”.

Gregg Popovich and the remaining coaching staff had Victor Wembanyama playing against the Utah Jazz on a minutes restriction. Quite understandably so as the French phenom just suffered a major ankle injury scare. However, even in the limited time that he took on the floor, the #1 pick of the 2023 Draft had a major impact. Apart from lodging 15 points and 4 assists, Wemby also recorded 7 rebounds and 4 blocks in 24:26 minutes.

Following the contest, Wembanyama addressed the ankle injury that he suffered prior to the Spurs-Mavericks matchup. Revealing that he wasn’t frustrated at the kid, the 7ft 4” also mentioned that he was rested as a precautionary reason.

“I’m not mad at the kid,” Wembanyama disclosed.

During the postgame conference, the center even gave an ankle injury update to all of his concerned fans. Even though there were times when he was extremely cautious and kept thinking about the injury, Wemby reveals that the injury is fully recovered.

“It was fine. No pain or discomfort,” Wembanyama on his ankle injury.

Any other lanky 7ft 4” big man would be injury-prone. However, taking great care of his body by doing the most unique, yet effective, stretches has been helping Wembanyama from preventing any major injury. The 19-year-old earlier twisted his ankle against the Hornets on December 12, which seemed to cause a nasty injury. But, Wemby not only continued that game but featured in the upcoming ones for the Spurs.

Playing around 30.0 minutes per game this season, Wemby has only missed 2 games for the Spurs this season.

Victor Wembanyama is expected to sit out for at least one of the two back-to-back games

Victor Wembanyama is the San Antonio Spurs’ greatest asset for the coming years. The franchise will go to extremes to protect the youngster from any major injuries. While fighting for the playoff spot might be a lost cause already, Wemby has expressed his desire to suit up in every game. However, to prevent any damage to the 19-year-old, Gregg Popovich revealed that they would be resting Wembanyama for at least one of their next two games.

While the fans want to see more of Wemby, from a franchise’s perspective, Coach Pop isn’t wrong in looking at things from a long-term point-of-view.

The European star has also displayed his utmost trust in the franchise’s medical staff. He revealed to be at peace with whatever decision the coaches might make – to allow him to play or give him a rest.

So far, Wemby is having a sensational year, putting up some historic numbers. Leading the Rookie of the Year race, the reigning French League MVP is averaging 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.